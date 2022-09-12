CNY Arts Center announces The Family Fruitcake auditions

FULTON - CNY Arts Center announces auditions for its Christmas production, The Family Fruitcake, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. The play, written by Rebecca Frohling, will run Dec. 9-18. The cast includes four men, five women, and 11 kids, including triplet boys.

The play centers around Laurie McKinnon who just wants everyone to have a normal Christmas, especially while the eldest son is away serving in the military. She rushes around making sure everything is ready for the impending arrival of the extended family, although her husband, Jim, and teenage daughter, Kelsey, are less than inspired. Youngest daughter Emma is in full camouflage makeup hiding behind every post.

