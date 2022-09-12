CNY Arts Center announces The Family Fruitcake auditions

FULTON - CNY Arts Center announces auditions for its Christmas production, The Family Fruitcake, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. The play, written by Rebecca Frohling, will run Dec. 9-18. The cast includes four men, five women, and 11 kids, including triplet boys.
The play centers around Laurie McKinnon who just wants everyone to have a normal Christmas, especially while the eldest son is away serving in the military. She rushes around making sure everything is ready for the impending arrival of the extended family, although her husband, Jim, and teenage daughter, Kelsey, are less than inspired. Youngest daughter Emma is in full camouflage makeup hiding behind every post.
Laurie’s very pregnant sister arrives with her new husband, who keeps getting lost in the family linen closet. Jim’s brother, his fretful wife and six children, and even the neighbor children, arrive to add to the chaos. Aunt Bev needs no prompting to spin the tale of the Swenson fruitcake made some 20 years ago, has never been eaten but has become a family tradition on the Christmas table every year. The afternoon brings all the sights and sounds of a chaotic family gathering, from arguments and tears, to joys and reconciliations, but it will always be a regular McKinnon Christmas — just as long as they have the fruitcake. And nothing could go wrong with that… could it?
“I’m especially excited to host auditions and direct this wonderful play for our Christmas celebration at the Arts Center,” said executive director, Nancy Fox. “I would love to see theatre families come out to audition for this. It’s a great opportunity to share the stage and make some new memories this Christmas. I will be looking to cast three sets of parents, one senior, and 11 children altogether, ranging in age from seven-18.”
“I’m also hoping to grow our technical theatre staff with openings for a stage manager, set decorator and props person. We’re always open to training new theatre staff and building a strong program. Our upcoming theatre season will have opportunities for more and more people to get involved. Some technical theatre staff receive stipends.”
The play is written by the daughter of local Fulton guitarist Tom Rasely who has had a longstanding collaboration with the Arts Center.
“We have enjoyed Tom’s fingerstyle guitar playing at several of our events. He brings a wealth of musical composition and original songs and a passion for the arts,” continues Fox. “It’s no wonder that his daughter has written a piece of art as well. I loved it the first time I read it and it seemed like the perfect time to premiere this play in our community. I look forward to working with families onstage to present this family comedy for the holidays.”
Auditions will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. All ages from seven-70 are invited to audition. No preparations are necessary for auditions. Actors will read from the script.
The one-act play will run Dec. 9-18, with rehearsals evenings and weekends from mid-October through November. For more information, email Nancy@CNYArtsCenter.com or call the Arts Center at 315-598-ARTS(2787).
