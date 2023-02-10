0210_OCW_CNY ARts Center.jpg

FULTON - CNY Arts Center has received a Regrowth and Capacity grant of $10,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts. This grant will support the organization’s theatre program, as they continue their ongoing recovery from pandemic challenges.

The responsive funding of NYSCA is providing nearly 1000 organizations with over $13 million in recovery support in FY23, as part of their historic FY93 $90 million in grant making and $150 million in multi-year capital support.

