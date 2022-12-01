CNY Arts Center begins holiday lineup with Santa

Gracie Wainwright meets Santa during the inaugural breakfast with Santa held at CNY Arts Center in 2021. The nonprofit multi-arts center is located in downtown Fulton at 121 Cayuga St. For more information visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).

FULTON - Breakfast with Santa leads off a lineup of entertainment during the month of December. The Arts Center, located in downtown Fulton at 121 Cayuga St. will offer breakfast with Santa, dinner and a movie, and a weekend of Kids Onstage in a Christmas production.

The center will host breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event will include a pancake and sausage breakfast, a visit with Santa, a ‘Make and Take” Christmas decoration, and a special guest. Kevin, the Sloth, will be on hand for a visit with kids and a reading of “Kevin in Quarantine, by author Kathy Schrecengost. Tickets are available at the door.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.