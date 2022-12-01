CNY Arts Center begins holiday lineup with Santa

FULTON - Breakfast with Santa leads off a lineup of entertainment during the month of December. The Arts Center, located in downtown Fulton at 121 Cayuga St. will offer breakfast with Santa, dinner and a movie, and a weekend of Kids Onstage in a Christmas production.
The center will host breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event will include a pancake and sausage breakfast, a visit with Santa, a ‘Make and Take” Christmas decoration, and a special guest. Kevin, the Sloth, will be on hand for a visit with kids and a reading of “Kevin in Quarantine, by author Kathy Schrecengost. Tickets are available at the door.
Friday, Dec. 9, dinner and a movie will highlight the weekend with a baked potato and salad bar and brownie sundae bar starting at 6 p.m. Celebrating Pearl Harbor Day, the full length movie commemorating that event will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.
The weekend before Christmas, Dec. 16-18, Kids Onstage will present Jingle Bells Jury and other Christmas duets. The cast is comprised of kids ages seven and up and delivers a Christmas message for all ages. The production will run one weekend only, 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17 and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. Tickets are available online and at the door.
CNY Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit multi-arts center is located in downtown Fulton at 121 Cayuga St. serving the Central New York region with all arts for all ages. More information can be found on the organization and these events at www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS(2787).
