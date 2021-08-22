CNY Arts Center caps summer movie series with Singalong

FULTON - The Cinema Arts theatre at CNY Arts Center is in the final month of weekly summer movies with a new experience for movie-goers. A singalong version of a Hugh Jackman film about P.T. Barnum will be presented at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, with dinner also being served. The cinema arts theater is located in the Arts Center at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.
The unique version of this hit movie, which chronicles the life of P.T. Barnum as he created Barnum and Bailey Circus, the world’s greatest show on earth, will include lyrics captioned onscreen. Movie-goers are encouraged to celebrate the award-winning score of this amazing musical with a singalong.
The circus-theme movie will be paired with a circus-theme dinner for a unique movie event. Dinner will include a choice of corn dog or hamburger plus sides. Guests are invited to dress as their favorite character.
Advance registration is preferred for the singalong on Sept. 20.
“We are excited to present this unique film experience with lyrics encouraging the audience to sing. Several songs in the score have received critical acclaim with an Academy Award for Best Original song,” said Cinema Director Alice Lamb.
Several more well-known titles are also in the lineup to finish out weekly Monday movies at 6 p.m. Movies to come include a Dolly Parton, Queen Latifah favorite on Aug. 16, a heroic Pixar film on Aug. 23, and a Hawaiian musical Elvis tribute on Aug. 30.
“Our contracts prohibit naming these great movies here unfortunately,” said Lamb, “but we are confident folks will enjoy these classic films. They can find full information on our website or Facebook page, titles and all.”
For more information, visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
