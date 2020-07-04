FULTON — Happy summer! Don’t we all love summer in New York? Typically, every weekend is full of activities – something to do somewhere. Long days, cool evenings and good times with friends.
This year is obviously a bit different and with most events cancelled, it looks like it’s up to us to make our own fun this summer. Thankfully New York is a beautiful state and less than a day’s drive in any direction will reward you with something beautiful to see and something yummy to eat!
At the Arts Center, we’re still waiting for official word to open but even when we do, you will find a much quieter, more laid back hub of activity than before. We’re starting slowly, easing our way back up to speed. We’ll have details to share as soon as we get the green light.
In the meantime, we’re celebrating our ninth birthday this summer – July 13! It’s almost time for our annual meeting and presentation of our 2020/2021 board of directors. Details coming soon! And Arty Camp is in the details!
How do you plan to fill the long days and weekends? Be sure to add CNY Arts Center to your list this summer. We’ll update you very soon!
Stay well — stay cool!
— By Nancy Fox, executive director of CNY Arts Center, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.