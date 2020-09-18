FULTON — With local school district plans nearing completion in the face of a pandemic, CNY Arts Center has issued a fall lineup of classes for kids designed to fill some gaps in traditional school schedules. Two new clubs are being introduced along with art, theatre, music, and cooking instruction.
Artycation is the newest rendition of daytime classes for kids with instruction for grades kindergarten-fourth and fifth–12th grade from 9 a.m. to noon. Classes will include art instruction by Bonnie McClellan and cooking classes in the new Arts Center kitchen by Mary Simmons. McClellan is the Arty Camp Director who also teaches painting classes for adults. Simmons is a local event planner and home school coordinator, and newest member of the board of directors.
A Thursday Artycation was launched recently to home school families and quickly filled. Monday Artycation was added to handle additional students in the same format and time frame. A couponing class for parents will also be offered during the art and cooking classes, included in the cost of tuition. Monday Artycation will start Sept. 21 and run eight weeks, through Nov. 9.
An art workshop will be offered Monday afternoons from 3-5 p.m. with projects and mixed media led by Alice Lamb Arty Camp Art instructor and board member. The eight-week workshop for grades kindergarten-12 will also begin Sept. 21 and run through Nov. 9.
Daytime options will continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays with separate classes for kindergarten-12 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. offered by Dan Williams. Tuesday’s class will cover music and theatre while Thursday’s class will focus on music. Williams taught the theatre program at Arty Camp this summer and will continue theatre fun with each class. Students can sign up for both classes or just one. The classes start Oct. 13 and run for six weeks through Nov. 19.
Two new “Clubs” are being launched during evening hours, hoping to fill some of the missing afterschool activities families usually engage in. Art Club for kids is for grades kindergarten-12 offering art instruction and projects with art teacher Cheryl Green from 6-8 p.m. Art Club will meet weekly on Thursdays from Oct. 1 through Nov. 19.
Theatre Club will launch on Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. for ages 13-18 under the direction of board members Adam Schmidtmann and Don Crowe. Schmidtmann directs the Junior production annually while Crowe recently directed the sellout production of A Christmas Carol last holiday season. The two directors together will help young actors sharpen skills, renew connections and strengthen the performing arts group.
“For weeks, parents have reached out to us to help fill the gaps in school schedules and curriculum,” said Executive Director Nancy Fox. “While we want to meet all the needs, we have to be true to what we can do best, without a paid staff standing by to deliver services. Bringing art, music, theatre, and togetherness is at the top of what we do best and our teachers are passionate about doing that.”
An additional art workshop is being considered depending on response to programs now on the schedule. CDC guidelines will dictate policies and class size which is currently limited to 15. Early registration is advised at CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787) for more information. CNY Arts Center is located at 1221 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.
