CNY Arts Center is back onstage with auditions for September Bears

FULTON - With COVID restrictions eased, CNY Arts Center is ready to get back onstage with live theatre performances by announcing auditions for the first production, September Bears. Auditions will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6 and Thursday, July 8 at the downtown center located at 121 Cayuga St. in Fulton.
“This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in NYC,” said Nancy Fox who is directing the play. “While we want to return to the stage with uplifting stories and laughter, it is also significant that we commemorate this anniversary and remember the tragedy that occurred.”
The play, written by Jeff Barker, is based on the true story of Sue Lucarelli, a New York City school teacher, responding to the emotional needs of her students in the midst of the crisis. Helping her frightened children navigate the initial fear and the days of grief and loss that followed prompted her to launch a campaign to get huggable teddy bears for all New York school children. Her efforts resulted in over 50,000 teddy bears donated from around the country, including enough to give bears to Ground Zero volunteers and workers.
“While we don’t want to remember the sadness and loss,” Fox continued, “it is our responsibility to keep the story alive for future generations, and to remember the heroic actions of so many during the events that followed. Sue went on to launch a nationwide movement called Hugs Across America with a mission to comfort children in crisis. The story is captured in a children’s book, T. Bear’s Tale.”
Auditionees are asked to prepare a dramatic monologue or firsthand account of a personal memory of this tragedy. Four men and four women are needed to play 26 characters recreating the immediate moments and days after the attack. The production will run one weekend only, Sept. 9-12. Auditions will be held at the Arts Center with current COVID-19 guidelines in place for social distancing, sign in and recommended masks for unvaccinated individuals.
For more information, email Nancy@CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS(2787). Visit CNYArtsCenter.com for more information about the organization.
