CNY Arts Center partners with Suicide Prevention Coalition to present film

FULTON - CNY Arts Center has partnered with Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition to present the film “Screenagers, Growing up in the Digital World” at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15. Included in the event will be a pizza party, snacks, and a Q&A after the film. The event is free.
The film is presented by the coalition in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month for seventh-12th grade students. National Pizza Party Day is a good forum for attracting teens to the event and encouraging feedback and healthy discussion.
“This is exactly the kind of partnership we are passionate about bringing to the region,” said Nancy Fox, Executive Director. “The use of this movie system allows us to present critical events like these supporting young minds struggling to make sense of the ever-changing world they live in.
“The issue of teen suicide is near to the heart of Arts Center members with the loss of a young teen last year just before the pandemic shut us down,” Fox continues. “His family and siblings were actively involved in the Arts Center and we have watched their grief in the year since. It is devastating to everyone. Any outreach we can offer, any discussion or safe environment for all teens, anyone struggling with the issues that lead to suicidal thoughts, is important for us to pay attention to. The arts can heal and if often begins with a discussion and a willingness to listen.”
The movie and pizza party will be held at the Cinema Arts Theatre at CNY Arts Center, 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. Pre-registration is required by May 14 as space is limited. Register at http://forms.gle/LCuUHotkyz7aPLW5a or email PreventionCoalitionStaff@Gmail.com for more information.
