FULTON — With a lot of research, hard work and collaboration, CNY Arts Center in Fulton is finally ready to launch its first virtual streaming-only event with the first show of the 2021 season.
“Get into the Groove: A CNY Arts Center ‘80s Cabaret” will stream at 8 p.m. on Jan. 29 and 30, and at 3 p.m. on Jan. 31.
The event, rehearsed and prepared like any other stage production, with added COVID-19 precautions in place, will be presented virtually for audiences who purchase tickets through the website.
“We have watched other organizations successfully stream content,” said Adam Schmidtmann, Artistic Director of Performing Arts, “and we knew we needed to conquer the technology issues it brings. We also want so badly to get back onstage in some capacity, we were determined to meet the challenges and make it happen.”
The Cabaret takes a trip back to the ‘80s with songs from different genres including Rock, Pop, Broadway and Country.
Songs from Queen, Little Shop of Horrors, Cyndi Lauper, Kenny Loggins, Pat Benatar, Xanadu, Garth Brooks and Pirates of Penzance are included in the performance.
Featuring local talent, this cabaret hosts familiar faces from the CNY Arts Center stage. On the roster with Schmidtmann and others, Jessie Dobrzynski, Lisa Balles, and Gina Wentworth lend their voices. The cast is directed by Dan Williams.
“We are grateful for the ongoing support of the Arts Center,” Schmidtmann continued, “and we hope the audience will come along for this newest form of outreach. Our theatre program has been devastated by the pandemic and until we can get back onstage with full productions, this is the best way to stay connected to our audiences. There is no need to limit seating to a virtual event. We’re counting on our patrons and fans joining us for this fun cabaret of ‘80s music.”
For more information and tickets, visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
Adam Schmidtmann and Jessie Dobrzynski, pictured here in an archive photo from a previous production, are part of the cast of “Get into the Groove: A CNY Arts Center ‘80s Cabaret” being presented virtually at 8 p.m. Jan. 29 and 30, and at 3 p.m. Jan. 31. For tickets and information, visit CNYArtsCenter.com.
