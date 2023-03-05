CNY Arts Center ready to ‘Raise The Roof’ over stage with $600,000 DRI project

Fulton’s CNY Community Arts Center, 121 Cayuga St., is set to raise a section of its theater stage and make other building improvements as part of a $600,000 Downtown Revitalization Initiative, (DRI), project, it was announced by Bonnie McClellan, CNY Arts interim executive director. In addition to the new roof section, the exterior of the building will receive a brick facelift, McClellan said. Schematic design by C&S Companies, Syracuse.

“The city is thrilled to see this project moving forward which will enhance the capabilities of the arts center and help enrich the programs and presentations they offer our community,” said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.

