FULTON — CNY Arts Center is setting plans in place for the winter session of Artycation, a program of arts education for grades kindergarten-12 that will run for six weeks starting Jan. 28. Organizers are asking the community for help in gathering items for classes that will include music, art, cooking and more.
The full day program on Thursdays will serve up to 40 students in rotating classes from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The music class is looking for guitars, ukuleles and recorders for students to learn on.
“We’re asking the community for donations of good, used guitars and/or ukuleles,” said coordinator Mary Simmons. “We’re hoping for 10 of each, guitars and ukuleles, so we have time to wipe down and sanitize between classes, but any donation is greatly appreciated.”
The group is also looking for recorders for younger students. “We have long wanted to start a basic music program for our art kids,” Simmons continued. “With more and more kids out of school on remote learning, we are the bridge to the arts to supplement their education. We could really use the community’s support for this program.”
The program, like all arts programming at the center, is also seeking scholarship sponsors to offset the cost of delivering the programming to struggling families.
“We have a scholarship fund named for Don Gillespie, the Fulton native artist who is now an aerospace artist for NASA and taught during Arty Camp for several summers,” said Nancy Fox, Executive Director. “We are asking the community to consider donating to that fund, or sponsoring a student directly, so we can help students young and old access the rich art experiences we offer across all our programming.
“Art and music are natural escapes in these troubling times, “ Fox continued. “We will continue to deliver this quality programming all year long. If our winter session is cancelled, we will try again in the spring, then follow with Arty Camp in the summer and be right back at it in the fall. There is so much good we can do for the children. We appreciate the support for getting our Center open. We’re asking for your support now as we turn our focus to programming that will have a direct impact on student’s lives.”
For more information, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or email Mary Simmons at msim621@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.