CNY Arts Center seeks teddy bears for 9/11 play

FULTON - CNY Arts Center is back onstage with the first live production of the 2021 season. September Bears is based on the true story of a teacher whose efforts to provide teddy bears for New York City children impacted by the terror attacks on the World Trade Center sparked a nationwide movement, Hugs Across America. The one act play will run one weekend only, Sept. 10-12 at the downtown center located at 121 Cayuga St. in Fulton with 8 p.m. performances on Friday and Saturday and two matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. A Thursday night preview at 8 p.m. will permit audience members to ‘pay-what-you-can’ instead of purchasing tickets. In the spirit of Hugs Across America, the Arts Center will accept donations of new teddy bears for donation to the Child Advocacy Center and first responders in Fulton.
“It is important that we commemorate the 20th anniversary of the tragedy that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001, however painful it might be,” said Nancy Fox who is directing the play. “September Bears gives us an opportunity to see good in the awfulness of that event. Our job as a community theatre is to provide ways for the community to safely process and remember tough times in our history, like 9/11. We must also allow younger generations to vicariously experience the event and see how people reacted to take care of each other in the midst of the horror. It is especially important to our country today.”
The one act dramatic play, written by Jeff Barker, is based on the true story of Sue Lucarelli, a New York City school teacher, responding to the emotional needs of her students as the crisis unfolded. Helping her frightened children navigate the fear with a teddy bear hug had a profound and immediate positive impact on the children to lessen their anxiety.
This prompted a campaign to get huggable teddy bears for all New York City school children. Efforts resulted in over 58,000 teddy bears, donated from around the country, being distributed with enough bears even for Ground Zero volunteers and workers. The story is captured in a children’s book, “T. Bear’s Tale.”
Mama Luc, the Bear Lady, as she became known, continued to meet the need of children in crisis even after the initial event, prompting a nationwide movement of local chapters called Hugs Across America with a mission to comfort children in crisis anywhere. “Hugs” has provided hundreds of bears to local hospitals, ambulances, and emergency response teams.
Tickets are available online at CNYCAC.Booktix.com. For more information, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787). Teddy bear donations can be dropped off at the Arts Center Monday-Friday, 8-5 p.m., now through Aug. 20, and on Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. through Sept. 4. The Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.
