CNY Arts Center to hold fall arts and craft show
Buy Now

Giving Owl Candles as featured in arts market 2019, are typical of what is expected at the first indoor arts market and craft fair from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the new CNY Community Arts Center, 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. To register as a vendor, contact Mary Simmons at 315-625-1276. To learn more about the organization, visit CNYArtsCenter.com

FULTON - CNY Arts Center has announced an arts and crafts fair to be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 121 Cayuga St. in Fulton. The event, organized by Mary Simmons, is to benefit programming and continued renovations to the new Community Arts Center.

The event will feature over 20 local vendors selling their work including original paintings, photography, woodworking, jewelry, pottery, candles, crafts and more. Customers are encouraged to spend as much time as they like, ask questions, and buy as many pieces as they want while they enjoy the new Community Arts Center.

“We appreciate Mary’s tireless efforts to bring these economic opportunities to artists and crafters throughout the region,” said Nancy Fox, Executive Director. “We also want to provide artists a forum for sharing their art and sharing with other artists,” she continues. “As we develop programming and expand access to the facilities, we hope the word will spread the Community Arts Center is here to support all artists and creative art experiences, especially in collaborations with individuals such as Mary Simmons who brings her positive can-do attitude to every commitment.”

For more information about CNY Arts Center, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or look for them on Facebook. For more information on vendors, contact Mary Simmons at 315-625-2176.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.