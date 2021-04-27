FULTON — A country weekend is on tap at CNY Community Arts Center with country music, barbecue and a sidewalk sale for crafters at the center located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.
The weekend will kick off with virtual performances of the Country Roots Cabaret. Performances will stream at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 30 and May 1, with a Sunday matinee, at 3 p.m. on May 2.
The Country Cabaret performers, directed by Gina Wentworth, Jessie Dobrzynski and Dan Williams, will serenade patrons virtually with country classics like “Daddy Sang Bass”, “Thunder Rolls”,” Seven Bridges Road”, and “Islands in the Stream”, many of them also forming the country band.
The weekend will also feature the debut of Salt City Smokehouse BBQ with a pork barbecue dinner from 11 a.m. until sold out on Saturday, May 1. Salt City Smokehouse food truck will be onsite to introduce chef Mark Miller who will soon be the first tenant in the Arts Center incubator kitchen. The dinner, a fundraiser for the Arts Center, will be served from the truck and end when sold out.
A craft supply sidewalk sale will also take place outdoors, weather permitting, or indoors if not, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Crafters will have supplies or materials for sale alongside a collection of art supplies from the Arts Center Supply room including a collection of ceramics ready to paint.
Tickets for the cabaret are available through CNYCAC.BOOKTIX.COM while barbecue tickets are available at CNYArtsCenter.com. For more information, call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
A hint at the virtual fun to be had this weekend during Country Roots Cabaret streaming Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Co-Director Gina Wentworth belts out a country ballad in the County Roots Cabaret streaming Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
