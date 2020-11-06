CNY Arts Center to host local screenwriter

FULTON - CNY Arts Center’s newest writers’ group, Help Words Come Alive, announced that the next table read will feature the work of local screenwriter Joleene DesRosiers, from 7-9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9. The screenwriters’ group meets monthly at the Arts Center at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton and includes writers and actors who read works in development, providing critical feedback by hearing the words come alive.
DesRosiers is a producer and director at WPBS-TV in Watertown, responsible for creating, writing, and producing regional documentaries and series pieces for WPBS. She spent more than a decade as an award-winning television reporter and anchor in Central New York until she left television news to pursue a career in screenwriting.
At the table read, DesRosiers will present a portion of an original dramedy series she wrote titled, “Dawdy Pugg: Killer Reporter” to participants. According to DesRosiers “the series is currently being reviewed by different producers via screenplay contests and will soon be entered into television festivals.”
Additionally, DesRosiers wrote and produced another original television dramedy in 2019 that was shot in her hometown of Pulaski. Titled “Sticks,” the film is in post-production and is slated for the television festival network in 2021.
“Joleene has also served as a screenwriting mentor to several of our past screenwriting participants (including myself),” said Group Facilitator Peter Mahan, “and we’re happy to return the favor by showcasing her writing talent in this next session.”
Her first written work came alive in 2014 at the CNY PlayhousE with her feature Christmas comedy stage play, Visiting Bammy Lewis, directed by Korrie Taylor. The two-week run brought in the biggest audience for an original work.
Help Words Come Alive is free and open to the public. Any writer or actor wishing to network with other creatives are encouraged to attend at the CNY Community Arts Center, 121 Cayuga St., Fulton. For more information, call the center at 315-598-ARTS (2787).
All COVID prevention guidelines are in place including the wearing of masks, social distancing, and sign-in. Do not attend if unwell.
