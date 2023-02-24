CNY Community Arts Center Executive Director Nancy Fox retires

FULTON – A true force in the budding cultural renaissance of an ever-hopeful Fulton, Nancy Fox, executive director of the CNY Community Arts Center, is retiring.
Are you officially retired now, I asked?
“Well, yes,” Fox said. “I’m retired as in I no longer go to the office. I’m still answering email a little bit. I’m sort of hanging on for the month of February just in the transition so they can find things and answer questions and that kind of thing. So, that’s it. I’m staying close by, but in March I’m going to be traveling, and so, making a real break from it by March. I think they’ll be good to go after that.”
What are you going to do?
“I’m going to go down to Texas. I’m from Texas. I haven’t been home since before the pandemic. I have grandchildren who live there. My granddaughter was six when I started at the Arts Center, and she’s graduating from high school this year, so I have time to make up and just want to go down. I have a brother there and nieces and nephews. So, just want to get back home and visit folks and be in the warmth for a little bit. That would be nice.”
Are you going to stay there and live there?
“No, no,” she replied. “I’m just going to stay for a couple of weeks and just come back home and sort of assess from there what I’m doing. I’m really kind of looking forward to moving from administration of arts to making art. Crochet, anything, just get back to making things, creating, and just having some down time and kind of assess what the future holds.”
“This has been all-consuming of my life and my attention and everything that I’ve done,” Fox said. “Lots of weeks have been long hours, but we have done a lot. There’s always something happening at the Arts Center. We do that on purpose because we don’t want people to forget about us. So, there’s been lots of hours, and I haven’t had time to get into any of my own art making. I love to write. I have some writing I want to do. I’ve got some things to write about. So, I’d like to do some writing and just see what other options open up. I had the constant thought, this Arts Center’s on my mind 24-7, and so, setting down that responsibility is going to allow me to open up and expand my horizons a little bit. Who knows how much time I’ve got left? I’m getting there, so I need to take advantage of it while I can, I think.”
“I’m 72. I’ll be 73 this year. I gave good ones. I’ve been at the Arts Center 12 years and that’s what I want to do with what I have left. Also, I’m very, very active in my church, and I’ve missed out on a lot of things there. Just a lot of things I’ve put aside, people I feel I need to give more attention to, my children especially.”
“This is my husband’s childhood home. We’ve lived here since we got married. We would’ve been married 51 years this year. All of my children were raised here. Two of my daughters are here. I have one daughter in Florida, and my son is in Texas. And my husband’s family is here.”
So, that’s how you wound up here, from your husband’s connection.
“Yes. He passed away in 2008, and I sort of tried to figure out what I was going to do, took stock of my life and looked around. What he left me was his boyhood home. I’m literally in the house he grew up in. Fulton was his love. He loved Fulton, and this is where he grew up. I’m a theatre director. I had started a little theatre company in Oswego, called Port City Theatre. The kids were in college, getting old enough to not need me every day, so I started this little theatre company, and then he died suddenly about two years into that theatre company. So it took me a little while to get my grief to let me wake up and look around and see now what am I going to do with the rest of my life. Widowhood and that kind of grief is just complete. Life stops because the life I had planned with him is gone, but I just decided I wanted to do something that made a difference, and so, I decided to try and launch something in Fulton. I wrote a letter to the editor in the paper and just invited people to come out and talk about it. Fulton’s had such a hard life, hard, hard times since Nestlés pulled out. My husband worked at Nestlés and so many of the family did. Years of depression and despair. That was when the internet was just beginning to really come alive, and people were saying awful, awful things about Fulton. Just so much ugliness. There were a few people that were starting to fight back, and so I just said let’s get together and talk and see what we can do. I was a firm believer that the arts could change the identity, at least give us a new identity and give people something else to think about. And we could build a growing arts community. We could perhaps attract tourist dollars, and we could bring some new life into the community. Fortunately, I invited people to a meeting. Alliance Church gave us the Friendship Room. About 14 people came out that first night, and we just started meeting on a weekly basis and went to farmers market and sold $10 memberships and said, ‘Did you hear about the Arts Center in Fulton?’ And people said, ‘What? In Fulton? Why? Why would you do that in Fulton?’ Well, because we believe it’s possible. So, here we are 12 years later. I did what I came to do. It’s time now to put that in capable hands to go forward into the future. I think they’re going to be good. I think they’re going to be really strong. That was always the plan that we would build this as a legacy for younger people to come in now and run with it, go with it in the future. There’s just so much potential in that building alone and so many opportunities if we just get people to come and see and invest in it and take advantage. I think it has a great future.”
Who’s taking over after you leave?
“Bonnie McClellan and Bill Grace. Bill Grace is the board president. He’s been there since about the second year. He’s been with us all along. This is his second time as board president. He’s very committed. Bonnie McClellan has been there about the same length of time as Bill has. She and I are very much alike. She’s interim executive director. Bonnie is also the individual who led our projects. She was project manager when we bought the building in downtown Fulton and began that renovation. Bonnie led that renovation. That was about a $400,000 renovation. She managed all the contractors and all of the work that was done. It was done in record time, and we raised money. So now, Bonnie’s still there. So, she’s stepped in as interim director, and she is also managing our DRI project, which we hope will happen this summer. So, she’s overseeing that project a lot, the architect and all that we have planned for that process. Bonnie’s more than capable. We’re still working on an all volunteer basis. I volunteer. Bonnie’s volunteering. Bill’s a volunteer. Everybody is a volunteer, except for an office manager and a bookkeeper. So this is really commitment and dedication to the city of Fulton and to the Arts Center to continue with this next chapter, get this DRI project done, and hopefully, after that, we have a second grand re-opening and a big relaunch of the brand. Then people will really start to embrace it, and then eventually, we’ll be able to afford an executive director. The pandemic really put us behind in that process. We were rolling high in 2019, and 2020 just turned everything around. We’re still working our way back up from that, and hopefully, we’ll be able to afford a professional, paid, executive director soon.”
And what is your DRI project?
“Our DRI project is called Raise The Roof On Entertainment. The building has a mezzanine level on the north side, and on the south side the roofline sharply angles down to the first floor. And that’s where our stage is. So, our stage sits under this angled roof that allows barely eight-foot clearance at its lowest point. When you have a stage, you need overhead space to hang lights and scenery and all kinds of things. Plus we have a projector and a screen because we’re also a movie house. So, our DRI project is to raise the roof over the stage. It will be like a dormer just raised over the stage at the back part of the building. That will allow us to move the lights up to where they really need to go. We were very fortunate to get a state grant when we renovated the building for LED stage lighting. It’s a beautiful layout of lights, but we’re barely using their potential because they hang so low over the stage. So, this will really create a different quality experience in the theatre with the lights, and also with the movie projector and the screen, that will be one like a real movie house. So, that’s going to happen, and along with that we’ll have doors and windows. There’s some doors and windows that need replacing. And then there will be a major, significant transformation of the exterior of the building. The state expects us to show transformation from the exterior, not just the interior, so we’re really working on some exciting ideas about changing the look of the building and the lighting and murals on the backside of the building. And most of all, we need some significant signage. We’re on a one-way street in the middle of downtown, and unless you have a reason to go down that one-way street, you don’t know we’re there. So, that’s heartened us a little bit, I think. So, between new signage on our part, and then hopefully when the corridor on 481 is renovated as part of the DRI, we’ll get some more signage there. That’s a real need we have is to get better signage down there. So, the building is going to be transformed, and it’s going to be gorgeous. It’s going to be a work of art itself, and I think people will feel proud that it looks that good in downtown. That’s the plan.”
So, after 12 years you finally decided that was enough? Is that what finally made your mind up?
“Yes. I really came to terms that this was a good transition point. We’re going to be sort of topsy-turvy for this next year with the DRI project. Bonnie’s going to manage that project, and it’s a good time for me to step aside. I am a little tired, and I’ve managed a lot of projects and that kind of thing, and like I said, I’ve missed out on a lot of time with my family. So, I figured it was a good time to make this transition, and they’ll come back with a brand new launch, a relaunch, after this project, and there was no reason for me to be the one to sit there holding the pen and pencil. They’re fully, fully capable of doing this, and it’s time for some new interests and some new blood at the Arts Center, and I just hope that everybody will realize that there’s a place, that this is a very open group, and you come in with an idea, generally the answer is ‘Great. How can we help you accomplish that?’ We want to give people an opportunity to explore their creativity and their art, and we’ve got the space now to do that. We’ve got an 80-seat theatre, and we’re finishing the black box theatre this summer because the basement will be available to us during the renovation, so we’re putting in a black box theatre down there. There’s a place to do small shows and comedy nights and those kinds of things. We’ve got two art galleries and classrooms and a commercial kitchen, which has Nora’s right now. Nora’s has a lunch café in there, and that’s very exciting. That’s great. It gives people a reason to come to the Arts Center during the day and enjoy the art and enjoy the environment. We have Arty Camp this summer and Arts Market. We have artists set up on the sidewalks all summer long every Saturday during farmers market. There’s so much to do and so much potential. People just need to get involved in it. Nobody’s going to miss me. I’m expendable. Really. They’re going to be fine. And I get a chance now to get some rest here and catch up with family and then hopefully get back and to do some writing or some of my own art and just enjoy what’s left of my senior years. I’m looking forward to it.”
The Arts Center seems to have so many things going on, it’s remarkable any one person can remember them all. But Nancy Fox could, and she added a couple more.
“With this movie projector,” she noted, “which was a wonderful grant from the Shineman Foundation during the pandemic, we can show movies. Another thing that we do is we partner with OCO (Oswego County Opportunities) and others to do documentary films. We’ve done one on suicide. We’ve done one on drug addiction. There’s opportunity to do consciousness-raising social issues with our facility and hold panel discussions and that kind of thing. So, this is not just for the arts, it’s also a community gathering place that I hope in years to come that even the city will use more often for opportunities to gather people and make public presentations, because we certainly have that capability. We have a recording studio as well. That’s another project that’s in the works. People will be able to come in, if you want to do a voiceover demo reel and send it out and get voiceover work, you can come in there and record. That to me is an exciting prospect.”
Is it also for musicians?
“Yes, absolutely. And it’s going to be very self-sufficient. You’ll just have to reserve space and work and be able to go in there. It’s not like it’s going to be staffed. It’s a small recording studio, but it certainly provides great options for people.”
And lastly, I asked, is there anything else you’d like to say about retiring or whatever else is on your mind?
“I’m very grateful they’ve been able to pick up the mantle and run with it,” Fox said. “I am encouraged as always. We’ve had really wonderful support from the city. The city is very supportive of what we do. We are considered an anchor in downtown Fulton, and as Fulton moves through this DRI project, there’ll be a marina downtown, there’ll be all kinds of things changing, and the Arts Center really is poised to be a significant part of all of that. So, if people will just not count us out and keep supporting us a couple more years, I think that Fulton is going to make some significant changes, and the future is very bright for Fulton, if people will just not get discouraged and hang in there. And most of all, it’s about the future and the kids in the future. So, we just have to keep working towards building a better future for the kids. And someday, people will look back and say, ‘Wow. How far we’ve come.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.