CNY Community Arts Center opens final show of the season

FULTON - Starting with Little Women last February followed by a spring production of Beauty and the Beast, Jr, Once upon a Mattress in the summer and Blithe Spirit in the fall, CNY Arts Center is ready to open the final show of the 2019 season. A Christmas Carol, the Dickens musical will finish out the first full theatre season in the new Community Arts Center running Dec. 6-8 and 13-15 with Friday and Saturday performances at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.
“We’ve had a great first year on the new stage solving design challenges with all the quirks and angles of a slanted roof, incorporating our new state-of-the-art LED light system, and learning to work in a new footprint for dressing rooms and backstage space,” said Nancy Fox, Executive Director. “We’ve had some great triumphs, made happy memories, and are excited to wrap up the season with this classic Christmas musical.”
“We lowered the stage to accommodate the slanted roof line which we learned through trial and error was an unworkable conflict. Lowering the stage deck gives us more room overhead to fly the ghost of Christmas past or brandish a sword in stage combat when necessary,” Fox continued. “Our raised seating provides clear sightlines to the action onstage.”
The full scale musical still has its challenges with more than 30 actors onstage in the intimate theatre space with lively dances and special effects. “The new lighting system is the perfect complement to this wonderful production. We can create ghostly effects and enhance the mood of each scene with the flexibility this system allows. We are so excited to give a truly remarkable production to the audience in every way,” said Fox.
Board president Cheryl Green and her team have been painting back drops and set pieces as quickly as technical director Chad Lewis can build them. The production directed by Don Crowe with Dan Williams as music director and Jessie Dobrzynski as choreographer, calls for more than 90 costume changes under the design and direction of veteran costumer Harlow Kisselstein who also costumed Little Women.
“We hope everyone will make time in busy holiday schedules to step in to the world of Charles Dickens and his classic Christmas Carol set to music. It is such a holiday tradition and we are proud to make it part of our first season in our new space,” said Fox.
The production will open at the new Community Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. For tickets and more information, visit www.CNYARtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
