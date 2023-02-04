CNY Community Arts Center presents “The Queen Of Bingo”

FULTON - Love and luck by the numbers is in order at the CNY Community Arts Center this February season with their upcoming production of the hit comedy “The Queen of Bingo.”
The production will be presented weekends Feb. 10-19 on the center’s mainstage at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. Curtain times are at 7 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 10 and 17, with matinee performances at 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 11, 12, 18, and 19. Note for this production, there will be no Saturday evening performances.
Written by Jeanne Michels and Phyllis Murphy, The Queen of Bingo was first performed in 1993 at Chicago’s Theatre a Go-Go and has a popular staple of regional and community theatre ever since.
The play portrays two sisters, Sis and Babe, on the other side of 50 wanting to add a little fun and excitement to their lives. But where do they find it? At bingo of course! Through their eyes the audience meets all the regulars at St. Joe’s Bingo – where every week people will find Father Mac, Lonnie and Cindy Conklin, “The Fat One”, Marge Meranski, and Coach Anderson. The sisters dish dirt pour out their dreams while the balls continue to drop.
Sis is a good loser who just loves to play; Babe is a player who has always got to win. Sis is content in her widowhood; Babe is still looking for love. They complement each other in ways only sisters can, and they drive each other crazy in that same sisterly fashion. The time is right for change for both these women hoping that tonight might be their lucky night.
Featured in the roles of Sis and Babe are Lori Blackburn and Kristin Ruth Clark. Blackburn most recently appeared as Miss Marple in “A Murder is Announced” for the Oswego Players, while Cook is veteran area actress who was recently featured in the roles of Mrs. MacNeil and Marie Curie for “Radium Girls” at the CNY Arts Center.
Supporting the ladies in their quest for love and luck on this particular Tuesday night in Battle Creek is the crew of St Joe’s. Pablo Mendoza is playing Father “Mac”, with Jay Merante as The Bingo Caller, Alex Taylor as Flo, and Rebeca Mendoza as Sister Aggrapina. The production is under the direction of William Edward White.
During intermission at every performance the audience is invited to play along with Father “Mac” and the crew at St. Joe’s in the “Middle Bird Bingo.” The winner of that round at each show will win a gift certificate to one of several Fulton area businesses who will be the featured sponsor of the Middle Bird game.
