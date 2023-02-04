CNY Community Arts Center presents “The Queen Of Bingo”

“The Queen of Bingo” rolls into the CNY Community Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St., in Fulton, for six performances only, weekends Feb. 10-19. Pictured at the center of the action are sisters Sis (left), played by Lori Blackburn and Babe (right), and played by Kristin Ruth Cook. Overseeing the night’s events is Father Mac (center), played by Pablo Mendoza. Tickets may be purchased at https://cnyartscenter.com/tickets.

FULTON - Love and luck by the numbers is in order at the CNY Community Arts Center this February season with their upcoming production of the hit comedy “The Queen of Bingo.”

The production will be presented weekends Feb. 10-19 on the center’s mainstage at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. Curtain times are at 7 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 10 and 17, with matinee performances at 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 11, 12, 18, and 19. Note for this production, there will be no Saturday evening performances.

