CNY Community Arts Center to hold “The Queen Of Bingo” auditions

FULTON - Love and luck by the numbers is in order at the CNY Community Arts Center as they hold auditions in November for their upcoming production of the hit comedy “The Queen of Bingo.”

The auditions will be from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12 and 13, with a third evening session from 7-9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. All auditions will in the center’s main theatre space on 121 Cayuga St., in downtown Fulton.

