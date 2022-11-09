CNY Community Arts Center to hold “The Queen Of Bingo” auditions

FULTON - Love and luck by the numbers is in order at the CNY Community Arts Center as they hold auditions in November for their upcoming production of the hit comedy “The Queen of Bingo.”
The auditions will be from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12 and 13, with a third evening session from 7-9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. All auditions will in the center’s main theatre space on 121 Cayuga St., in downtown Fulton.
Written by Jeanne Michels and Phyllis Murphy, The Queen of Bingo was first performed in Chicago and has since swept the country. The CNY Arts Center’s production will be on weekends, Feb. 10-19, 2023 under the direction of William Edward White. For more information call the center directly at (315) 598-ARTS (2787).
The play features two sisters, Sis and Babe, on the other side of 50 wanting to add a little fun and excitement to their lives. But where do they find it? At bingo of course! Through their eyes we meet all the regulars at St. Joe’s Bingo – where every week you’ll find Father Mac, The Bingo Caller, Lonnie and Cindy Conklin, “The Fat One”, Marge Meranski and Coach Anderson. The sisters dish dirt, pour out their dreams, while the balls continue to drop.
All roles in the four-member cast are open. No preparation required, auditionees will read selection from the script. The roles are:
Sis: Female, 50+, a widow who is content in where life has brought her, with a love for everything in life, win or lose… especially the world of the bingo.
Babe: Female, 50+, a woman of size, the younger sister of the BINGO duo. A rabid player who always has to win. Very self-conscious of her weight, and her desire for love.
Father Mac: Male, 40+, the pastor of St. Joseph’s. Congenial with an ability to play to the audience. Father Mac introduces us to the night of bingo at St. Joe’s, as well as officiating over the “Middle Bird” round with the audience.
The bingo caller: Male, age unknown, the unseen voice of the bingo games at St Joe’s. He has the kind of voice which he believes has charmed many a woman in the bingo hall – a quality which does not go unnoticed by the gossiping sisters.
