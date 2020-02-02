SYRACUSE - Thousands of creative Central New York junior and senior high students submitted their best artwork and hundreds received honors for their award winning entries in the 2020 CNY Scholastic Art Awards, sponsored by M&T Bank and hosted by Onondaga Community College (OCC). Following the Jan. 21 special awards ceremony at OCC, an exhibit of over 1,600 winning works was unveiled. The exhibit is free and open to the public at OCC’s Whitney Applied Technology Center, through Feb. 28. The Everson Museum of Art, in Syracuse, will also display select works March 7 through April 5.
Earlier this month, over 4,650 pieces were judged in 17 categories for entry in national competition, as well as for local awards, cash prizes, and special recognition. Over 1,370 works were awarded. Individual pieces and eight-piece portfolios were awarded Gold Key (highest honor), Silver Key and Honorable Mention.
In addition to student honors, the awards ceremony included special recognition to CiTi BOCES/Oswego for funding support through their Arts In Education program, and Heather Blaski, of Cicero North Syracuse High School, was presented the Teacher Inspiration Award.
Onondaga Community College, as part of their Arts Across Campus initiative, has hosted this program for over 20 consecutive years. Other area supporters include Light Work, Delavan Center, Syracuse Cultural Workers, Everson Museum, John D. Barrow Art Gallery, Tracy L. Haylor Memorial Fund, Rudy Hellmann Photography, Newhouse Visual Communications Scholarships, Clayscapes, Independent Potters’ Association of CNY and OCC Foundation. The Scholastic Art Awards program, founded by Scholastic, Inc. in 1923, is the largest annual student art competition in America. Last year the 13-county CNY Region produced 26 national award winners.
Central Square - Paul V. Moore High School
Special Award: Tracy L. Haylor; Craftsmanship Award: Jasmine Neddo.
Gold Key: Emily Barnes, Photography; Ella Dolce, Photography; Evelyn Dolce, Photography; Michela Domachowske, Photography; Marissa Hilton, Sculpture; Jasmine Neddo, Jewelry.
Silver Key: Hannah Carpenter, Photography (2); Ella Dolce, Photography (2); Evelyn Dolce, Photography; Michela Domachowske, Photography; Harrison Johns, Photography; Kelsey LeBlond, Digital Art; Karina Stewart, Photography.
Honorable Mention: Hannah Carpenter, Jenna Countryman (2), Evelyn Dolce, Carlissa Gipe, Isabella Heath (2), Taryn Leach, Jasmine Neddo (2), Hanna Phippen, Gracie Ryfun, Karina Stewart, Emily Vieru, Ben Volpi (4).
Mexico - Mexico High School
Honorable Mention: Madeleine Graffe (2).
Mexico - Mexico Middle School
Honorable Mention: Hayliann Smith.
Oswego - Oswego High School
Portfolio, Honorable Mention : Nicole DelConte.
Silver Key: Nicole DelConte, Ceramics & Glass (2); Dalya Kinsizer, Ceramics & Glass.
Honorable Mention: Bailey Bevacqua, Elizabeth Bush, Nicole DelConte, Dalya Kinsizer, Tristen Munger.
Phoenix - John C Birdlebough High School
Gold Key: Kylie Russo, Digital Art.
Silver Key: Chloe Coughlin, Painting; Teresa Uhl, Photography (2).
Honorable Mention: Kylie Russo.
Phoenix - Emerson J Dillon Middle School
Gold Key: Amelie Creighton, Printmaking; Erika Dygert, Drawing & Illustration; Emily LaPine, Drawing & Illustration; Alexis Phoenix, Drawing & Illustration.
Silver Key: Gianna Ende, Drawing & Illustration; Nathan Gaylord, Drawing & Illustration; Harleigh Greenleaf, Drawing & Illustration; Chase McElyea, Drawing & Illustration.
Honorable Mention: Lyla Barrow, Owen Champion, Emily LaPine, Al Murphy, Jayden Rawson.
