College-community Cruisin’ the Campus continues for winter break

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego will continue its Cruisin’ the Campus tradition of inviting families throughout the community to enjoy college recreational, educational and athletic facilities and events during winter break.
“We are grateful to the wider Oswego community for the many ways it engages with and supports the college,” said SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley. “Throughout the year, SUNY Oswego intentionally seeks to integrate and embed our arts, athletics, recreation and many other offerings in the community. This break in classes, in particular, is a perfect time to say, loud and clear, ‘Thank you, Oswego,’ and offer up our resources, facilities and programs to our neighbors.”
Cruisin’ the Campus welcomes children and their parents to a range of free and low-cost activities. For these events, parking is free and no permit is required to attend -- though reserved, handicap and overnight restrictions still apply. Children under age 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult.
A new offering for this winter’s Crusin’ the Campus is a Celebrate Snow festival at the college’s Rice Creek Field Station on Saturday, Jan. 18. The family-friendly festival will include a special story hour for “Snowflake Bentley,” snow sculpting, a presentation on the science of snow, a snowshoe hike to check out animals and their tracks, crafts and more. Tickets will cost $1 per person, available through tickets.oswego.edu or at the event. Participants are reminded to dress for outdoor winter activities.
SUNY Oswego offers a comprehensive online calendar of all Cruisin’ the Campus activities at calendar.oswego.edu/cruisin-the-campus. A sampling includes:
• Fans can see a range of activities for Laker athletics teams. The nationally ranked men’s hockey team will host the annual Pathfinder Bank/Oswego State Classic on Jan. 3 and 4, as well as two other contests, while the women’s hockey team will have two home games during Cruisin’ the Campus. The women’s basketball team will have five home games, and men’s basketball will have four home dates. The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will have a home meet on Jan. 18.
• Rice Creek also will host open snowshoeing, skiing and hiking opportunities, Rice Creek Ramble natural-led hikes, birdwatching activities and storytelling.
• The Shineman Center’s planetarium will host a show on “Cepheid Variable Stars: Then and Now” every Sunday in January, and special sessions of “Observing Earth” on Dec. 27.
• Opportunities to bring the whole family to hike, run, swim and play basketball in college facilities including Romney Field House and Lee Hall.
• Evening open skating time for all ages in the Marano Campus Center arena.
• Penfield Library welcomes readers of all ages to explore a broad array of books and other media.
• At the Arts Studio, a workshop for children in first through 12th grades, will have holiday sessions in late December and early January.
• Oswego State Downtown will host an exhibition of nature photography by alumna artist Jenilee Ward, as well as a range of Oswego merchandise for sale.
For more information and a complete schedule, visit calendar.oswego.edu/cruisin-the-campus.
Cruisin’ the Campus is one way in which SUNY Oswego faculty and staff engage and partner with local, national and international communities, and make an impact through research, community service and economic development for collective prosperity, equity, resilience and success. These efforts are in addition to the mutually beneficial partnerships between students and external partners in service learning, internships, cooperative education and community service initiatives.
