OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum’s 2021 College Student Juried Art Exhibition will open on Saturday, Feb. 27. The exhibit will be on view in the Museum’s Richard E. Winter Gallery & Torrey Family Gallery and online at www.fredericremington.org. However, because of the ongoing need for social distancing, the opening reception will take place online via Zoom.
The public is invited to a special virtual reception on Saturday, Feb. 27 from 2 to 3 p.m. The reception offers an opportunity to view the entire group of artworks in the show, and to talk with the artists and the juror. If you would like to attend the virtual reception, please email Laura Desmond at desmond@fredericremington.org for a digital invitation.
The College Student Juried Art Exhibit is open to students at four area colleges and universities: Clarkson University, St. Lawrence University, SUNY Plattsburgh, and SUNY Potsdam. For this year’s exhibition, juror Russell Dirks selected 53 works by 27 artists to be in the show, including paintings, drawings, prints, photographs, sculptures, and digital and mixed media works.
Speaking of the variety and quality of the works in the show, Dirks says that he hopes that visitors and the students themselves enjoy the artwork selected as much as he did.
“From stunning photography to vivid paintings there is so much to take in. I encourage all to take the time to visit each piece with curiosity and reflection, and to appreciate the efforts these students have put forth. In these challenging and uncertain times one of the things that can allow us a small escape is the pure joy of witnessing creativity,” Mr. Dirks said.
Mr. Dirks, based in Idaho, has been a professional illustrator, designer, and sculptor for the last 25 years. Working in a variety of mediums he has provided unique licensed work for such clients as Walt Disney, Lucas Film, the DC & Marvel Comics franchises and other familiar entertainment industries. With a strong foundation in traditional art skills, Russell incorporates old and newer technologies to create vivid works not only in his professional career but also in his studio work. Russell’s work is as varied as it is passionate, from realistic representations to bold abstractions of color and shape.
Many of the student works on display in the Remington exhibit will be for sale. One third of the proceeds benefits the Frederic Remington Art Museum, and two thirds go to the artists. In addition to the on site exhibition, the exhibit will be online at www.fredericremington.org and artworks may be purchased through the Museum’s online shop.
The student artists in the exhibition are: Jocelyn Acosta, Martin Arquitt, Allison Arruda, Lindsey Baker, Alexa Barile, Sarah E. Brown, Maxwell Davis, Chris Falcon, Jada Flanagan, Mara Frisbee, Samantha Giambrone, Liv Gonia, Bennett Hight, Chloe Koegel, Alexis LaBarge, Kailey Maher, Elara Martin, Chloe McConnell, Jade Nguyen, Greta Nystrom, Shannon O’Brien, Charlie Patterson, Allison Perham, Jackie Reiss, Wanya (Wahn-yae) Simmons, Abigail Todd, and Krista Larock Wells.
The exhibition will be on display through March 28.
The next opportunity for artists to enter a juried exhibit at the museum is in the spring, for the 2021 Members’ Juried Art Exhibit. That exhibit is open to any member of the museum; an artist who is not yet a museum member may join when they enter their submissions.
