OSWEGO - The Oswego Players presents the “Pride and Prejudice” at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 6. This theatrical event will take place outside, presented within the walls of Fort Ontario. Bring a chair from home for the performance. The Oswego Players is partnering with New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and the Friends of Fort Ontario for this production.

Tickets are on sale at the box office. People can make a reservation by calling the box office at 315-343-5138, or they can make reservations online by credit card at www.oswegoplayers.org.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.