WATERTOWN — Comedian Chris Gethard is also an author, actor, “telephone call enthusiast” and host of a podcast that will be celebrated next month at a convention in New York City. With a schedule like that, some things in his bucket list had to be delayed. But one of those things from that list will be checked off soon at Fort Drum.
USO Fort Drum and Fort Drum Morale, Welfare and Recreation will present “Live! Comedy Night With Chris Gethard featuring Kate Nichols” at 7 p.m. April 28 at The Ridge Sports Bar, 4350 Euphrates Road on Fort Drum. The show is not open to the public. Free tickets are available for active duty service members and their dependents on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“They’ve invited me up and I was extremely flattered to do so,” Mr. Gethard said Monday in a phone interview from his home in New York City. “There’s been a couple of times where the USO has asked me to do stuff and it’s always been things where I’ve been on the road or traveling. So I was extremely happy that I finally got the offer when I could jump on it and do it, because it’s something that’s been on my bucket list for a long time.”
Mr. Gethard (pronounced Geth-erd) has been in this area previously, and all over the state, for research in his 2005 book, “Weird New York: Your Travel Guide to New York’s Local Legends and Best Kept Secrets.”
“I’ve criss-crossed the whole state and seen it from that perspective,” Mr. Gethard said. “So I’m happy to get back up there. It’s a beautiful area.”
Mr. Gethard, called “a New York comedy institution” by the New York Times, was the host of “The Chris Gethard Show,” a talk show based in New York City, which aired from 2011 to 2018. In 2017, HBO broadcast “Career Suicide,” an evening of stand-up comedy based on Mr. Gethard’s off-Broadway show of the same title. Taped at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York City, the show highlights Mr. Gethard’s comedic and highly personal reflections on depression, alcoholism, suicide “and the other funniest parts of life.”
Seven years ago, he created the podcast, “Beautiful/Anonymous.” In it, Mr. Gethard Tweets out a phone number. Thousands of people try to call. He talks to one of the callers an hour. In the latest episode, number 366, Mr. Gethard connects with someone in New Zealand and the chat results in the title, “Curing Cancer in New Zealand.”
The previous two episodes, released April 3 and March 27 respectively: “Ugly Custody Battle,” where a father opens up to “Geth” about a years-long custody battle over his son with his ex; and “The Chill Priest,” where a priest discusses why the Episcopal church is often described as “Catholic-lite.”
The show has been so popular that there’s a festival, “Chris Gethard’s Beautiful/Cononymous” scheduled around it — May 4-7 at the Bell House and Nitehawk Cinema in Brooklyn. “Beautiful/Anonymous” has been featured on the public radio show, “This American Life” and was named one of the best podcasts of the decade by Paste Magazine.
“I think people definitely like the feeling that I’m unprepared and rolling with the punches as the host as much as they are the listener,” Mr. Gethard said, speculating on the reason for podcast’s popularity. “I also think there’s something to the whole idea where there’s a million podcasts where you can hear celebrities and notable people get interviewed, but this is one that puts regular people up on the pedestal. I’m just very fascinated by the idea that there are people all over the place and they have stories to tell. There’s not so many platforms where a regular person gets an hour to air out whatever they feel like without someone else editing or trying to control it. I think people appreciate the fact that it’s a real unadulterated platform.”
The four-day “Beautiful/Cononymous” convention was originally scheduled for March of 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s going to be live tapings of my podcast, a lot of comedy shows, live music and film screenings,” Mr. Gethard said. “It’s going to be a huge event where listeners to the podcast can meet a dozen past guests on the show. My whole idea is to make it feel like some sort of a strange little carnival where people just get to celebrate art, music and comedy — all filtered through this podcast that I’ve been very lucky to do for the better part of a decade.”
For the past few years, Mr. Gethard’s comedy has been influenced by the birth of his son, who turned 4 on Monday. He’ll share some of those aspects at his Fort Drum show.
“If there’s anything that opens up all sorts of new avenues of what’s hilarious in the world, it’s the chaos of a child,” he said. “I can say for sure, a lot of my material is affected by the fact that I have a kid. My comedy has always been rooted in a lot more story-telling and personal experience than sitting down and writing one liners and whatnot. It definitely has made me grow up fast and I think anybody who is a parent will tell you that the complete, unexpected chaos that comes with a child is a pretty good source of material for comedy.”
Also featured at the April 28 show will be Kate Nichols, a stand up “comedian, improviser, writer and storyteller who’s bounced around New York City, Long Island, and New Jersey all her life.” She has performed internationally at clubs in Canada, Switzerland and at the Edinburgh International Fringe Festival in Scotland.
The details
n WHAT: USO Fort Drum and Fort Drum MWR present comedian Chris Gethard.
n WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Friday, April 28 at The Ridge Sports Bar at The Peak, 4350 Euphrates River Valley Road, Fort Drum. Doors open at 6.
n COST: The event is free. According to the USO event site, tickets are available to active duty service members and their dependents on a first come, first serve basis. Walk-ins welcome if space is available. The USO event link, which has a “register” link, is at wdt.me/usogethard. Registering is recommended.
