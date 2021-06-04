Comedian Zach Edward to headline comedy night at CNY Arts Center
FULTON - With the stage lights on and audiences allowed to return, CNY Arts Center is partnering with local area comedians for a night of comedy on Saturday, June 12. The night will serve up dinner and a night of laughs when six well-known area stand-up comics entertain audiences for one night only at 7 p.m. at the Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St. in Fulton.
Featured in the line-up is Zach Edward, organizer and host of the event and a stand-up comedian from Syracuse. He started comedy as a way to express his dark sensibilities and talk about interesting anecdotes that have followed him throughout his life. In his four years in comedy, Edward has found a way to turn his problems into others laughter. He is the co-host of The Wine Boyz Podcast where he is working on becoming a wine snob and sommelier’s worst nightmare.
Also appearing is Paul Wood who has been working around the Syracuse comedy scene, introducing audiences to his authentic voice. A natural story-teller, Wood brings his creativity to the stage and isn’t afraid to bring the crowd into his world.
Michael Terry has performed throughout Upstate NY over the years including Comedy clubs like Syracuse FunnyBone and Broadway Comedy Club in NYC.
Karam Anthony is a Syracuse stand-up comedian working since 2019. His act dives into race and pop culture and has been called satirical by some, anecdotal by others, and hilarious by his mother. He is one-half of the comedy duo Karam and Paul and host of the Deep Homie Guide to the 21st Century podcast.
Jax-on aka MrJaxn has been doing comedy for eight years. He has performed all over upstate New York and hosted at the Funny Bone comedy club for some of funniest comics in the business: Mike Epps, Jo Koy, Tony Rock, Tony Baker just to name a few.
RJ McCarthy is one of the hardest working stand-up comics in Upstate New York. Almost every night he can be found performing at clubs and venues locally, regionally, or beyond. When not doing stand-up, McCarthy is busy with his video game and comedy podcast Play With Yourself, watching YouTube with his dog, and writing comedy bios nobody reads.
Dinner is also being served. Dinner menu includes choice of chicken Marsala with mashed potatoes and broccoli or vegetable lasagna with salad and dinner roll. Both dinners include a bottle of water. Dinner tickets must be purchased by June 5. Show tickets are available without the dinner.
Tickets can be purchased at CNYCAC.Booktix.com. For more information, visit CNYARtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787). Note current CDC guidelines will be followed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.