Comedian Zach Koscuik returns to headline comedy night at CNY Arts Center

FULTON - CNY Arts Center is set to kick off another night of comedy at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 with the return of Zach Koscuik for one night only at the Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St. in Fulton. Koscuik, who headlined last year’s first comedy night, will be joined by other stand-up comics from Syracuse and New York Center.
Featured in the line-up is Koscuik, organizer and host of the event. He is a stand-up comedian and podcaster in New York City. Koscuik has an approachable style that mixes well with his dark sensibilities. He is the co-host of The Wine Boyz Podcast where is working on becoming a wine snob and sommelier’s worst nightmare.
Also appearing is Abdul Hadi, a favorite in Syracuse and one half of The Numero Uno show on Twitch. He has performed all over Upstate New York and in many Comedy Clubs. He brings a mix of self-deprecating humor and a love of the finer things in life -- like Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
Mike Terry is a comedian and podcast host from Syracuse. He has performed and was featured at The Syracuse and Albany Funny Bone. He is the host of the No Name Podcast on C2CIndieradio every Saturday at noon on YouTube.
Phil Parker is a standup comic in New York City. A born and raised Midwesterner, he’s worked many clubs and some rooms along the way to NYC. Recently he was selected to perform in the “World Series of Comedy” festival in 2022. He is also the host of the “I’m Doing This Wrong” podcast.
Mackenzie Graves is a NYC native that has been performing for the past six years. He’s been featured in the Harlem Comedy Festival, and performed at almost every club in New York City. He has performed all over from California to Paris. His humor ranges from experiences with race to observations on relationships and society.
This year dessert from the culinary kitchen will be included in the ticket price. Tickets can be purchased at CNYArtsCenter.com/tickets. For more information, visit the website or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.