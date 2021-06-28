FULTON — With the debut of Comedy Night in Fulton, audiences had something new and unique to do at CNY Arts Center located in downtown Fulton.
“I would love to see another Comedy Night at CNY Community Arts Center in the near future! I very much enjoyed it!! Also, I think it’s pretty amazing that there was a Comedy Night in Fulton!! CNY Community Arts Center is doing great things for Fulton/the Fulton Community! I can’t wait to see what is yet to come!,” said one audience member.
The event was hosted by Zach Edward, a Syracuse stand-up comedian who was joined by other local area comedians. Dinner was served to make a complete evening of dinner and a show.
Visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787) for more information.
