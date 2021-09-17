LOWVILLE — The Big & Tall Comedy Tour is coming to this village Sept. 25 in a benefit to raise funds for American Legion Post 162, 5383 Dayan St. The show begins at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6.
The Big & Tall act, which has toured nationally, features headliner Mike Bova, a 1983 graduate of Watertown High School who now lives in the Utica area.
Ernesto “Big Ern” Galano of Endicott, Broome County, opens Big and Tall Comedy Tour stops.
The duo has traveled across America since January 2018, raising money for veterans.
“We love touring America, raising money for our nation’s veterans, Mr. Bova said. “We’ve met so many of the bravest men and women who fought for our country, and this is a way we can give back.”
In-person tickets for the Sept. 25 show are $30 at the door and $20 in advance. Patrons may also purchase the event on pay per view and watch it live or on demand. Tickets can be purchased at viewstub.com/lowville-comedy.
