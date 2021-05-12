CLAYTON — Celebrities in the world of comics and gaming, including the fan-built, “talking” Optimus Prime truck, will be featured at the inaugural AnchorCon coming here in August.
The Clayton Rotary Club will host the event Aug. 20 to 22 at Cerow Recreation Arena, 615 E. Line Road.
The comicon will include panels with actors, writers and voiceover artists, video and board gaming and an interactive “history of gaming” area with gaming consoles dating to 1977. There will be two video game tournaments running all weekend long.
The Optimus Prime rig was built with legal permission from Hasbro. The project was led by a dad who simply wanted to inspire his young son that all dreams are possible with hard work and determination.
Panel topics will include cosfighting and light sabers, becoming a puppeteer and how to apply cosplay makeup.
AnchorCon is being planned with all the necessary COVID-19 pandemic protocols in place including sanitization of surfaces, providing sanitizing stations and arena floor plans that include the ability to socially distance and the wearing of masks.
A “MASK-erade Ball” is scheduled beginning at 9 p.m. Aug. 21.
AnchorCon opens at 3 p.m. Aug. 20 with the interactive showing of the film, “Pirates of the Caribbean” with provided props. Meetups at the event will invite fans of Batman, DC and Marvel comics, “Star Wars” and pop culture T-shirts to gather and to chat with other fans of those categories.
The Q&A events with celebrities appearing in person, with times to be announced, include:
n Samantha Newark, best known as part of the iconic Hasbro brand for her voice-over work as “Jem” and “Jerrica” in the cartoon series, “Jem and The Holograms.” She is also known for her guest starring roles as “Ariel” and “Elise Presser” in the original “Transformers Generation One” series.
n Gregory French, who was featured Walker on the series “The Walking Dead” and has since gone on to have parts in several movies such as “Spiderman: Homecoming,” “Iron Man 3,” “Parental Guidance” and “We’re the Millers.”
n Michael Koske, who is known for his television roles in “The Walking Dead,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “Necessary Roughness” and “Brockmire.” He appeared in the hit movies “Hidden Figures,” “Captain America: Civil War” and “Guardians the Galaxy: Vol. 2.”
Panel topics will include “Cosplay on a Budget,” “Supernatural Influences in Comics and Pop Culture,” becoming a puppeteer and how to apply cosplay makeup.
There will be 10 hours of panels and entertainment each day of the convention. Finalizing the times won’t be finalized until sometime in June.
