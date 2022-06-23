CLAYTON — The Clayton Community Band, conducted by Richard Badour, will present an evening of patriotic music on Tuesday, June 28.
The concert at the Clayton Opera House begins at 7 p.m. The band will be premiering a special composition written to commemorate Clayton’s sesquicentennial. The piece was composed by band member and recent Berklee School of Music student, Collin Vodicka. The commission of the work was made possible by generous donations from community members.
Tickets are $6 ($8 for center balcony) and are available in advance at the Clayton Opera House box office at 405 Riverside Drive, by calling 315-686-2200 or by going toclaytonoperahouse.com.
