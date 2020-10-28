Community Bank supports OCO Giving Thanks celebration

FULTON - Community Bank has signed on as a Gold Level Sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) annual Giving Thanks celebration.
Presented by G & C Foods this year’s OCO’s Giving Thanks, “Today, Tomorrow, and Always” will be a virtual event that will stream on OCO’s Events Facebook page. Beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, Giving Thanks will feature many of the aspects of past events only in a virtual format.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we realized that for the safety of our guests and staff our Giving Thanks celebration could not be an in-person event,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “Giving Thanks is a way for us to thank our donors and friends for their support. Our planning committee has seen to it that the Giving Thanks tradition continues and have put together an entertaining and informative event.”
93Q radio morning personality Amy Robbins will emcee the event that includes performances from singer/songwriter John McConnell and an art auction. Viewers will also discover the signature dishes of some of the area’s finest restaurants and eateries and the beverages that best complement them. Proceeds from the Giving Thanks will benefit OCO’s COVID Relief Fund.
“We are happy to be welcoming Community Bank back as a gold level sponsor,” said Dolbear. “We are truly thankful for the support we have received during this pandemic as it has allowed us to continue to provide much needed services to our consumers.”
Community Bank joins Gold Level Sponsor The Shineman Foundation; Silver Level Sponsors Amity Pest Control, Rochester’s Cornerstone Group, Novelis, and Clifford Fuel; and Bronze Level Sponsors Pathfinder Bank, The Kinney Drug Foundation, and Fulton Savings Bank.
For more information on OCO’s virtual Giving Thanks, “Today, Tomorrow and Always” including sponsorship opportunities and the art auction, visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082.
