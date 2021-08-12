PHOENIX - The Town of Schroeppel will hold the Annual Community Fun Day from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 at the William J. Farley Community Park on Chestnut Street in Phoenix.
There will be game stations for children that include soccer, tennis, basketball, track and field, golf, baseball activities. They will be able to win prizes at each station. Additional activities include face painting, sand art and slime.
The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau will have an Arts in the Park presentation of The Magic of Chris Wheel from noon-1 p.m.
Many area agencies will be there including: Phoenix Enterprise Fire Department, Phoenix Police Department, Kindred Kingdom and Discovery Leaning Center.
This is a free event. There will be a free kite for the first 50 families and free ice cream for children.
For more information contact the community services department at 315-695-2801 or hknipp@townofschroeppel.com
