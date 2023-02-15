Community invited to ‘Celebrate Snow’ at Rice Creek’s family-friendly winter festival

Rice Creek Field Station naturalist Linda Knowles leads a percussion circle by the campfire during a previous edition of the station’s “Celebrate Snow” festival. This year’s winter festival will take place from noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 (with a severe weather date of Feb. 19).

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego’s Rice Creek Field Station invites the public and members of the campus community to its free “Celebrate Snow” winter festival from noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 (with a severe weather date of Feb. 19).

This year’s festival will include indoor and outdoor family friendly activities related to snow and winter, as well as a book talk and a snowflake photography exhibit. Planned activities include mammal tracking, fizzing snow science, a campfire and marshmallows, read-aloud story time, catching and observing snowflakes, snow crafts, bird watching and free hot cocoa. Snowshoes will be available free of charge to mammal track walk participants, weather permitting.

