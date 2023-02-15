Community invited to ‘Celebrate Snow’ at Rice Creek’s family-friendly winter festival

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego’s Rice Creek Field Station invites the public and members of the campus community to its free “Celebrate Snow” winter festival from noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 (with a severe weather date of Feb. 19).
This year’s festival will include indoor and outdoor family friendly activities related to snow and winter, as well as a book talk and a snowflake photography exhibit. Planned activities include mammal tracking, fizzing snow science, a campfire and marshmallows, read-aloud story time, catching and observing snowflakes, snow crafts, bird watching and free hot cocoa. Snowshoes will be available free of charge to mammal track walk participants, weather permitting.
Highlights of the festival include a book talk and snowflake photography exhibit. At noon, local author Jim Farfaglia will discuss his new book, “Historic Snowstorms of Central New York.” The richly illustrated 45-minute talk will be followed by audience Q&A. Then, from 1-3 p.m., visitors can stop by the exhibit “Snowflakes Up Close,” featuring 65 photographs by Rochester Institute of Technology professor Michael Peres.
Another centerpiece of the festival will be the chance to learn more about snow science from SUNY Oswego meteorology professors and students, including an update on the National Science Foundation-funded lake-effect lightning study spearheaded by Oswego faculty Scott Steiger and Yonggang Wang.
Participating organizations include the Children’s Museum of Oswego, the Oswego Public Library, the university’s departments of Atmospheric and Geological Sciences and of Biological Sciences, and more.
Additional event details are available at oswego.edu/celebrate-snow. For questions about the event or how to be involved as a participating organization or volunteer, email rcfs@oswego.edu or call 315-312-6677.
Located on nearly 400 acres of mixed terrain accessible from Thompson Road, Rice Creek Field Station has served as a living and working laboratory and educational facility for more than 50 years. In 2013, the facility opened a 7,700-square-foot, state-of-the-art visitor center.
Rice Creek’s five miles of hiking trails are open daily dawn until dusk. Building hours are 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends. For more information, visit oswego.edu/rice-creek.
