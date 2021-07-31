POTSDAM — The Community Performance Series is set to return next Sunday with a performance of “Back to Broadway! Summer Cabaret.”
According to a SUNY Potsdam news release, the family-friendly show will begin at 3 p.m. outdoors between the Performing Arts Center and the Sara M. Snell Music Theater at The Crane School of Music. If weather is poor, the show will go on within the Performing Arts Center.
“Back to Broadway! Summer Cabaret” is a community-based summer theater project that has been developed in anticipation of a return to musical theater productions at SUNY Potsdam, the news release states. It will feature a myriad of musical theater classics as well as modern songs.
Multiple SUNY Potsdam alumni are headlining the show, including Kimberly Morgan Busch (director), Andrea Carr Ellison, Laura Fitzsimons Gilbert, Shavon Lloyd, Meaghan Manor-Janovsky, George Scoville-Upham, Brianne Wicks Sterling, and soon-to-be graduate Joshua Barkley.
This event is free and open to the public. As such, no tickets are required for attendance, although donations are strongly welcomed.
From 2 to 3 p.m., before the performance begins, free refreshments will be served, courtesy of the Cania family. Moreover, complimentary gift bags will be handed out to the first 90 children in attendance.
Assuming the weather is good and the performance remains outdoors, patrons are asked to bring their own folding chairs for seating.
There will be T-shirts on sale at the event, courtesy of Great Northern Screen Printing & Embroidery.
The event will follow current public health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Therefore, so long as the event remains outside, vaccinated individuals will not be required to wear masks. If the show moves inside, however, everyone regardless of vaccination status will be required to don masks.
Community Performance Series Executive Director Jason L. Dominie said “CPS would like to welcome everyone back to our first in-person event since Jan. 30, 2020. We are so excited to once again have an opportunity to come together and share in the performing arts.”
“All of the credit is owed to our talented and dedicated community of artists,” he said.
To help ensure the future of CPS, Mr. Dominie said “in lieu of ticket sales, we are encouraging everyone who can to please make a donation on the day of the event or online.”
Online donations can be made at https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/5335/donations/new.
According to the press release, the CPS is a “college-community partnership presenting distinctive and renowned performing artists and arts education opportunities in Northern New York. This rich mixture of programming links communities, classrooms and audiences of all ages and preserves access to the performing arts for future generations.”
For more information, please call the CPS Box Office at 315-267-2277, or visit https://www.cpspotsdam.org or https://www.facebook.com/cpspotsdam. The box office remains closed to walk-up business.
