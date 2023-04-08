WATERTOWN — The North Country Players Orchestra, a community-minded, all-volunteer musical group that was sidelined by the pandemic, is back and filling a musical void for both musicians and local music fans.
The roots of the North Country Players’ Orchestra go back to 2010 when it was a theater troupe, without the “orchestra” in its name. Its first endeavor was the staging of “1776” in July of that year at Gouverneur High School, which included a full volunteer orchestra. The NCP(O) put on a full-scale musical every year from 2010 until the lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group was primary focused on singing and theatrical performances, but now has an expanded objective.
To help boost that objective, NCPO will host a “Star Dust Diner” fundraiser at 6 p.m. Friday, April 14 at the Trinity Episcopal Church parish hall. Tickets to the dinner and entertainment event are $50 each.
The April 14 fundraiser has a theme based on Ellen’s Stardust Diner, a retro 1950s’ theme restaurant at 1650 Broadway on the southeast corner of 51st Street in Theater District in Manhattan. It is known for its singing waitstaff, with many of those workers going on to have successful careers on Broadway and elsewhere.
“The entertainment part of the dinner goes through the whole dinner service,” said NCPO founder and orchestra director Richard R. Haynes. “The music never stops. There will always be somebody performing.”
The NCPO singers will be joined by piano accompaniments and pre-recorded orchestrations. Funds for the dinner will help the nonprofit NCPO get back on its feet and to provide its members with opportunities to perform both musically and dramatically.
The mission of NCPO began in 2010 when Mr. Haynes co-founded it when he taught music at Gouverneur Central School. Mr. Haynes’s wife, Jennifer, was also teaching at Gouverneur at the time.
“We had all these students who were graduating from high school and a lot of these kids, especially in the Gouverneur area, didn’t have anywhere to play,” Mr. Haynes recalled. “You spend time since fourth or fifth grade learning an instrument and you graduate and then your horn or violin goes into a closet, and that’s it.”
So the founders of NCPO sought an outlet for those former students that would allow them to continue to perform and to make music as amateur musicians.
“But we realized there was a whole group of people in the community of all ages who wanted to continue, wanted to find reasons to play,” Mr. Haynes said. “People dusted off horns out of their closets that hadn’t been played in 20 years.”
In addition to participants from the Gouverneur area, people from communities such as Potsdam and Canton joined in, and together members had a versatile background, from a pediatrician to recent high school graduates.
“It became kind of this eclectic mix of people of all ages and abilities,” Mr. Haynes said. “It’s pretty fun to see a father/son or a mother/daughter or the town pediatrician next to a patient. You don’t get a lot of opportunities to involve a cross-section like that very often.”
In addition to its regular musicals, NCPO performed a winter pops concert in its inaugural year and began a tradition of performing concerts before the Fourth of July fireworks at the Gouverneur fairgrounds. Mr. Haynes saw those concerts as a “throwback to the turn of the century when each community had its own band.”
But the COVID-19 pandemic paused the momentum of the NCPO.
Mr. Haynes is now the band teacher at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown School District. His wife, Jennifer, teaches music at Sherman and North elementary schools at the Watertown City School District. The Chaumont residents are both members of Musica Viva, a chamber choir, at Trinity Episcopal Church. Around the time of Musica Viva’s December’s concert, Mr. Haynes became discouraged to learn that the SUNY Jefferson Orchestra, a credit-bearing course whereby community members could join, had folded. Together, the SUNY Jefferson Orchestra course and SUNY Jefferson Wind course and members of the community composed the SUNY Jefferson Orchestra and SUNY Jefferson Wind Ensemble. The ensemble performed a concert for the community, admission free, twice a year, at the end of spring and fall semesters. Their last concert was held in December 2019, after which they didn’t regroup.
“The folks who were playing in that orchestra suddenly found themselves without a place to play,” Mr. Haynes said. “Immediately, it was like 2010 all over for me again — here’s another group of people who don’t have a place to play anymore.”
Mr. Haynes placed new emphasis on the orchestra aspect of the NCPO and sent inquiries to former SUNY Jefferson Orchestra members and other musicians in the area.
“Now, it’s going to be interesting to draw all these folks together from the various aspects of my experiences over the last couple of years and try to fold that into a cohesive group,” he said. “That’s what is unique about this particular evolution of the North Country Players Orchestra.”
His target is between 50 and 60 orchestra members. “It hasn’t come into formation yet,” he said. “We’re still a couple weeks out from our first rehearsal. It could very well be much more than that.” ALL NCPO members volunteer their time and talents.
“This is strictly for the passion of it,” Mr. Haynes said. “It’s for the love of music and for the enjoyment of camaraderie of getting together with folks, which was already on the decline because of technology and just the way things are in our modern world. With COVID, that was the great separator of humanity. Trying to bring folks back into working together in a group like that, to come together with a common goal, I think is important and something that is missing in our society and world.”
NCPO now has a base at Trinity Episcopal Church, 227 Sherman St., where it rehearses.
“They’ve been great,” Mr. Haynes said. “The church is a very big supporter of the arts and for them to allow us to work under their umbrella is a blessing.”
He anticipates that the NCPO will have a wider membership area, with players coming from the area of his former duties in Gouverneur and now from the Watertown and APW school district areas.
“I know I’m going to have some students that I have here who are going to come and play, and people who are former members of the orchestra from the Gouverneur, Canton and Potsdam areas that are going to play, too.” Mr. Haynes said NCPO will not turn any potential member away.
“Even if you’re a beginner and you’ve never played before, we’ll teach you to play,” he said. “If you used to play in high school but you don’t have an instrument anymore, we’ll find you an instrument. It’s kind of an open door policy that a lot of community ensembles don’t have anymore. Right now, it’s hard to know exactly who is interested and how many people will have an interest. We’re hoping to have a good representation of all the instruments, and we’ll go from there.”
By doing so, Mr. Haynes said the NCPO will fill a need for many members of the community as they discover a new musical outlet, beyond school, where they may have thought they had left their musical ambitions in the dust.
“It just kind of disappears,” Mr. Haynes said. “At the turn of the century, there was a community band/orchestra in every community. Over time, those things just kind of went away. So it’s pretty rewarding to give an outlet to people.”
Rehearsals for NCPO are on Monday nights. If interested in joining, write to northcountryplayers@gmail.com.
The newly formed orchestra has booked its first gig. It will perform a patriotic concert at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6 as part of the Trinity Summer Concert Series.
The Trinity summer series isn’t finalized, however there will be a total of 10 concerts, beginning June 8. All will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays.
The details
n WHAT: North Country Players Orchestra to host “Stardust Diner.”
n WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday, April 14.
n WHERE: Trinity Episcopal Church parish hall, 227 Sherman St., Watertown.
n COST: Tickets are $50. To make reservations/purchase tickets, go to northcountryplayers.com
n OF NOTE: Tickets reserved together will be seated at the same table. If your party is larger than six, notify NCPO at northcountryplayers@gmail.com. The dinner menu will consist of four courses; a cheese board, salad served with “Grandma Betty’s Famous Rolls,” the main dish of chicken cordon bleu with green beans and smashed potatoes, and our decadent dessert buffet! Coffee, tea, punch, and wine will also be served.
