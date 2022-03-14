Community trivia night on May 20

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced that the City of Oswego Youth Bureau has partnered with the Oswego Lions Club and Bearded Trivia to host a community trivia night at the Oswego Elks Lodge at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 20 for all residents 10 years old and older, including adults. Oswego residents can compete individually or create a team of up to eight people to compete.
“Hosting a community trivia night brings a fresh, community orientated event to the city. I’d like to thank Bearded Trivia, the Oswego Lions Club and the Oswego Elks Lodge for partnering with us to hold this fun event,” said Mayor Barlow.
To sign up, call Jennifer Losurdo at the Oswego Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451, ext. 3451. Space is limited to 250 people. Signups will be on a first-come first-served basis. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and food will be for sale provided by the Oswego Elks Lodge.
