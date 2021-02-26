How did the frog cross the road? Peacock wants you to find out.
NBC’s streaming service announced a new competition series Tuesday, based on the video game “Frogger,” that will feature 12 “outrageous obstacle courses or ‘crossings’” that will force contestants to “dodge treacherous traffic, leap over snapping gators and hop over hungry hippos to conquer the course.”
“Audiences and contestants alike will be transported into a wild, whimsical ‘Frogger’ world, filled with all the simple but challenging elements of the mega-hit from Konami,” Peacock said in a statement.
Frogger, which premiered in the 1980s, launched more than 30 titles and a 1998 episode of “Seinfeld.”
Wannabe contestants can apply at www.froggercasting.com. The competition show will be the first for Peacock, which has recently expanded its unscripted content with “The Real Housewives of Miami” and Andy Cohen’s “Ex Rated.”
