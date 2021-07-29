WATERTOWN — 1,418 days.
That’s how many days passed between the U2 concert in Buffalo that I went to on Sept. 5, 2017, and the concernt last Saturday when I drove to Canandaigua to see Brandi Carlile, the critically acclaimed Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter.
With the COVID pandemic causing the 2020 summer concert season to go dark, concert-goers like myself have been eagerly heading back to hear live music once again, even as the delta variant is causing an uptick in cases in recent weeks.
The Canandaigua show at the Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center — known as CMAC — was just Carlile’s third show of her tour. And she told the crowd of nearly 5,000 fans how much she missed being on stage.
“It’s been a long time for us to sing to you,” she said.
Her fans missed her, too.
Oregon resident Karen Rudert came to the concert with a group of female family members from the Ithaca area, all of whom have received the vaccine. They had no qualms being there.
She wasn’t going to miss Carlile’s concert, especially after not seeing live music for so long.
“Because Brandi Carlile is my favorite,” she said before the show.
On Saturday, Carlile told the crowd that she was inspired to write while being in isolation during the pandemic and quarantined with her bandmates, twins Tim and Phil Hanseroth.
For me, it was the first time since the pandemic began that I was with so many people. While I was vaccinated, I was initially a little nervous about my surroundings and wondered if everyone else there had gotten the vaccine.
There were just a few adults in the crowd wearing masks. And parents made sure that their children were protected with face coverings. It was an outdoor concert. Fortunately, there was no one sitting within 10 feet of me.
As soon as Carlile came on stage, any anxiety I had dissipated.
On Saturday night, it was just her and her longtime collaborators, the Hanseroth twins. She didn’t have a backup band, just the three of them on stage, sharing three-part harmonies and playing mostly acoustic guitar throughout the evening.
It set the mood for a more intimate performance. And probably eased people’s uneasiness that might have lingered from the pandemic.
For 14-year-old Connor Logue, the concert was a reunion of sorts with Carlile. He recalled meeting her three years ago while playing cello at the Ithaca Commons and “busking” for change to buy an ice cream.
“A lady came up to me and said she liked how I played the cello,” he remembered.
It was Carlile. Before he knew it, she asked the then-11-year-old if he would like to play on stage with her during her concert that night.
“It was really incredible,” he said.
Saturday’s concert also was a birthday present for his friend, 10-year-old fan Eleanor Knipe.
“She’s independent, strong, talented, a lesbian and an inspiration for many,” the little girl said.
On Saturday night, Carlile performed her new single, “Right Time,” from her album to be released on Oct. 1, 2020. The nearly two-hour set also included what has become her signature song, “The Joke,” a ballad that declares victory for victims of bullying and bigotry over their tormentors.
She also performed “The Mother,” devoted to her 6-year-old daughter Evangeline, “Sugartooth,” and “My Song,” which she wrote when as a teen listening to U2’s 1987 “Joshua Tree” album.
Which gets me back to that U2 concert in Buffalo four years ago. It was a perfect concert when all the stars aligned. A veteran of about 300 concerts, somehow I ended up in the front row, just 30 feet from the Irish rock band performing its entire “Joshua Tree” album.
I vowed it was my last concert. It couldn’t get any better than that.
But the pandemic made me yearn for live music once again. And the Brandi Carlile show was a good way to rekindle that love of concerts.
And now next month, I’m supposed to go off to Washington, D.C., to see Green Day, where tens of thousands of people will cram into Nationals Park.
Hopefully, COVID won’t intervene and again put an end to live music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.