NORFOLK — The town of Norfolk will have summer music to enjoy this year.
Volunteers have started the first Norfolk Concert Series, with Dolls & Guys kicking off the series on July 2, with a rain date of July 4.
Other concerts include 11B on July 6, Knotty Paddy on July 13, Lacey Stoddard on July 20, the Brass Firemen on July 27, Double Axel on July 30, open mic night on Aug. 6, the Don Woodcock Duo on Aug. 13, The Ladies on Aug. 17 and the Just 4 Kicks Jazz Band on Aug. 20.
The open mic night starts at 6 p.m. Each group chosen will be allowed to perform for 15 to 20 minutes. A sound system and up to four microphones will be provided. A keyboard will also be available on request.
All concerts will be held at 6 p.m. in the pavilion at the Norfolk Memorial Garden Park, 55 W. Main St.
Christine M. Paige, who co-founded the nonprofit concert series with Brenda Paige, said they’re looking to bring business to Norfolk’s Main Street area.
“The downtown used to have businesses lining up both sides of the Main Street. There’s next to nothing left there. COVID, of course, wiped out the little bit that was left. I thought that bringing music, bringing attention to downtown Norfolk would maybe encourage new businesses to start or old businesses to reopen,” she said.
Her niece owns Hazel’s Ice Cream, and Ms. Paige said she had tried sponsoring a couple of concerts on her own, compensating musicians from her own pocket.
“It was good for her business. So, we got talking and I said, ‘You know my thinking is if we started the concert series, it would help all the businesses,’” Ms. Paige said. “We’re going to shout out to every business in Norfolk. They’re all donating. We’ve got a nice little winery. We’ve got a couple of tiny grocery stores, a pizza place, and they’re struggling to stay alive. But, I think we can definitely bring them some business and some recognition when we have our concerts.”
The goal is also to spotlight local talent, including her own bands, she said.
“The thing I noticed about trying to get my own bands in anywhere is it has been difficult. I’ve spoken with other local musicians for the local groups and they’re finding the same thing at so many of the concerts. So, I thought our concert series is going to just focus on musicians from Franklin County, St. Lawrence County and perhaps Jefferson County,” Ms. Paige said. “That’s the other focus is that we’re supporting local musicians.”
What started as seven bands booked for the summer has now expanded to 10 concerts in the park, and donations have paid for this year’s music.
“We’re getting some really good donations. We do have enough to pay for all of our bands. That was a concern, of course, in the beginning. But, now our goal is to pay for as much publicity as we can. We’re having our posters printed and banners for the ones who have donated $500 or more,” she said.
She plans to apply for grant funding through the St. Lawrence Arts Council for next year’s slate of performers, and some donations are being set aside for a new sound and lighting system.
“At some point we might even be able to add on to the pavilion where people perform. But, we do it one step at a time,” Ms. Paige said.
Tax-deductible donations are still welcome. They can be mailed to Christine Page, 7238 Route 56, Norwood, NY 13668.
