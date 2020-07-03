The six-concert series, Concerts Off the Waterfront, begins Sunday. Concerts are from 3 to 4 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 9.
Concert links will be posted on the Sackets Harbor Historical Society’s Facebook page and on the society’s website the day of the concert.
The schedule:
Sunday: FlecHaus will join the broadcast from Austin, Texas, performing folk and Americana music.
July 12: Bryan Brundige and his Piggly Wigglies will perform swing music.
July 19: Figments is an eclectic acoustic duo
July 26: Oceans Below features a blend of older tunes and contemporary music.
Aug. 2: Dennis Stroughmatt and Creole Stomp bring some spicy Cajun music back to the series.
Aug. 9: The Jess Novak Band, featuring pop, rock and soul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.