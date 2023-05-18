SACKETS HARBOR — The 39th season of Concerts on the Waterfront will feature 11 acts performing a range of styles, from Big Band to Gypsy swing tunes.
Concerts are held at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site from 3 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The series is hosted by the Sackets Harbor Historical Society.
The schedule:
June 25: The Sacci Band (Big Band tunes).
July 2: Ruby Shooz (50’s and 60’s hits).
July 9: Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra.
July 16: Atlas (80’s party tunes).
July 23: The Jess Novak Band (pop, rock and soul).
July 30: Letizia and the Z Band (pop).
Aug. 6: Hot Club of Saratoga (Gypsy swing).
Aug. 13: The Kim Pollard Band (Blues, jazz, funk and spiritual).
Aug. 20: 10th Mountain Division Band (tentatively scheduled).
Aug. 27: The Large Flower Heads (60’s tribute).
Sept. 3: The Maria Desantis Orchestra (Big Band).
All concerts are free, but with “pass-the-hat” donations accepted during intermissions.
