OSWEGO - Concinniti, the select women’s group, will perform their traditional seasonal concert titled What Sweeter Music, at 3 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Faith United Church. The building is fully accessible and is located near Oswego Middle School, at 12 Mark Fitzgibbons Drive, Oswego, and there is ample parking.
Concinnity is under the direction of Mary Lou Bjorkman and accompanied by Laura Washburn. They will sing a 15th century text, “This Endris Night,” a Solstice Carol, an Irish sounding tune called “Christmas in Carrick” accompanied be flute and spoons, a contemporary spiritual called “Mary Sat a-Rockin’” and some more traditional texts such as “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “What Child?” and “Silent Night.”
