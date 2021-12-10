Concinnity Christmas concert

OSWEGO - After a “long winter’s nap” due to the pandemic, the women of Concinnity will return for their traditional Christmas Concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 at Faith United Church, 12 Mark FitzGibbons Drive, Oswego.
They will feature some familiar carols and some new takes on traditional seasonal texts. The concert will run less than an hour, an offering will be accepted, and masks will be required.
Concinnity is a select vocal women’s group under the direction of Mary Lou Bjorkman, accompanied by Nancy Pease.
