CONSTABLEVILLE — Historic Constable Hall has two fundraisers slated for July including its 10th annual golf tournament on Friday.
The Honorable John S. Parker Memorial Tournament is a 9-hole course at Ledges Golf Course, 4448 East Rd., Turin, for two-person teams of people aged 50 years and older.
Sign-in for the event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and the golfing will have a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.
The $70 registration fee for each team includes a cart, prizes and “goodie bags.” Participants also have the opportunity to buy tickets for a 50/50 drawing and a lottery tree raffle, which has $100 worth of lottery tickets donated by Patricia Parker in her husband’s memory.
For more information or to sign up for the event, call Chris Panik at 315-397-2073 or Rick Crouch at 315-397-2771.
On July 16, the Constable Hall Association will again hold its Summer Dinner Concert at the Hall after a pandemic hiatus.
Music will be provided by MOJOTO — The Monk Rowe Trio featuring rock, blues and jazz music.
“These talented musicians are spontaneous and fun as they engage the audience in their performance,” according to a Hall spokesperson.
Dinner will include a pulled chicken barbecue after a happy hour that begins at 4 p.m. and will be followed by the concert.
The $45 ticket price includes a complimentary tour of the Hall at 2 p.m. on event day.
All activities will be held on the Hall’s grounds at 5909 John St. In the event of rain, the event will be moved to the Snow Ridge Ski Resort at 4713 West Rd., Turin.
For more information or tickets, call 315-397-2323 or email constablehall@rocketmail.com.
