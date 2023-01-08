SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Committee is seeking contestants for the Arctic Golf Build-an-Obstacle Contest.
The contest is scheduled for Feb. 1 between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Prescott Park, next to the Lake Flower State Boat Launch. The contest is intended for community organizations or businesses; however, it is open to anyone that would like to build a family-friendly miniature golf obstacle out of snow.
Contestants will build the obstacle, test its functionality and complete it before 3 p.m. to be ready for the Arctic Golf event, which is open to the public the following day. Prizes will be awarded for the three most creative obstacles; first place wins $100 and a medal, and second and third place win a medal.
Members of the Winter Carnival Royalty will choose the winning obstacles on Feb. 5. Signs announcing the winners will be placed on the obstacles, as well as the name of the organization or business that built it. The winners will also be announced on the Winter Carnival website and Facebook page, and in a local news press release.
The contest registration form is available on the Carnival website at www.saranaclakewintercarnival.com, and must be submitted in advance. For more information, call Martha Watts at 518-891-8017.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.