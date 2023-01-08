Carnival seeks entries for mini golf obstacle contest

Volunteers construct the 2022 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Ice Palace last January. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times

SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Committee is seeking contestants for the Arctic Golf Build-an-Obstacle Contest.

The contest is scheduled for Feb. 1 between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Prescott Park, next to the Lake Flower State Boat Launch. The contest is intended for community organizations or businesses; however, it is open to anyone that would like to build a family-friendly miniature golf obstacle out of snow.

