MEXICO — Though the pandemic has sidelined many annual events, the 2020 Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market will go forward — online — Dec. 1 through 15.
“Although it’s disappointing that we cannot host our normal in-person event this year, we believe that it is vital for Oswego County residents to have the opportunity to support our local agricultural vendors during the holiday season,” said Paul Forestiere, executive director of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County. “In that spirit, our website will provide customers with a list of vendors offering the finest in local produce, food, holiday gift ideas and decorations. In past years, as many as 500 people converged on the Mexico VFW to shop for fresh produce and holiday sundries. This year, we encourage folks to grab a hot chocolate, power up their desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones, and enjoy all we’ll be offering online.
“The list will go ‘live’ December first and be active through Dec. 15 on Thatscooperativeextension.org. Each listing will highlight the vendor, what they are offering, and the contact information for purchase. Vendors are responsible for making sale arrangements with each customer. The mission of the event is to bring vendor and purchaser together in one place, online. Buying local provides financial support directly to the local economy.”
Agricultural vendors can confirm their participation in this event by registering at reg.cce.cornell.edu/2020_Holiday_Farmers_Market_235 and completing the vendor registration form. The cost is just $10, and the forms and fees need to be returned to the CCE Oswego office by Nov. 10. Vendors unable to register online, should contact the office at 315-963-7286 for assistance. If people have questions, contact Ag Economic Development Specialist Erich Keena at 315-963-7286, ext. 203, or ejk247@cornell.edu.
Information can also be found on the Facebook page for CCE Oswego, “Cornell Cooperative Extension Oswego County,” and the website, thatscooperativeextension.org.
“Oswego County is a rural county, with a prosperous agricultural community,” Forestiere said. “The diversity of land allows for the growth of a variety of agricultural products including onions, apples, meat, cheese, wine, maple syrup, honey, berries, plums, peaches, and a wide variety of vegetables. The agricultural community in this county generates $41.2 million in annual revenue from 612 farms. Our Holiday Farmers’ Market showcases this abundance and helps our local economy.”
