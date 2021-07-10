MALONE — A new team event will debut at this year’s Franklin County Fair, and participants are encouraged to sign up.
The Franklin County Agricultural Society will host its first cornhole tournament, according to Dave Gokey, a member of the fair’s board of directors, who said the tournament will start at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, and will take place in front of the Coca-Cola grandstand.
Gokey said the agricultural society hopes to make the cornhole tournament an annual event at the fair, adding the idea to host this type of competition received positive feedback.
Participants will compete in teams of two in the beanbag toss game, for a cash prize pool, the total of which will depend on how many teams take part in the tournament.
“We are expecting a good turnout, the cash payout will depend on how many teams sign up,” Gokey said.
Gokey said the entry fee for the tournament is $20, and entries must be paid and finalized by Aug. 9.
Gokey said the agricultural society is hoping 40 to 60 teams, or more, sign up for the inaugural tournament.
“It’s something fun, something new at the fair, and good clean fun,” Gokey said.
Signups for the tournament are available online at https://www.frcofair.com/entries.
The Franklin County Agricultural Society will be accepting donations of boards and bean bags to help supply equipment for the tournament, according to the fair’s website, which states participants will not be permitted to use their own personal boards or bags.
