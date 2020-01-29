WATERTOWN — You could say the heat was on for some City Council members Wednesday night.
Three members cooked up about eight gallons of chili at the Dulles State Office Building that they’re entering in the 21st North Country Chili Cook-Off on Saturday.
Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson brought a recipe that he found online that’s patterned after some chili that played a role in an episode of “The Office.”
“It’s going to be potent,” he said while putting some ground beef into a large pot in the 11th-floor kitchen of the state office building.
They used 25 large onions, 30 green peppers, 11 pounds of ground beef, 10 cans of Bush’s dark red kidney beans and a boatload of tomatoes for the recipe.
And a secret ingredient.
He mixed up a blend of three chili peppers — dried Asian red pepper, Pasilla and a half of a ghost pepper — that was cut up and then grounded up in a coffee grinder.
Oh yes, they also added 10 bottles of Sol Cerveza beer in the chili.
They had to wait for Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith to bring enough tomatoes for the recipe. Councilman Jesse CP Roshia was trying not to tear up while he cut up the onions.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero suggested that he tone it down a bit or it was going to be too hot. So he used a half of a ghost pepper, not an entire one.
Councilwoman Ruggiero recalled her face nearly turned red after having some chili that Councilman Henry-Wilkinson made last time.
“I broke out in a sweat,” she said.
It’s the first time that council has a team in the cook-off.
Thirty-two teams will compete for bragging rights in the chili cook-off on Saturday. The council members are calling themselves the Watertown Chili Council for Saturday’s event.
Money raised by the charity event will go to help volunteers provide rides for veterans and their families. About $35,000 is expected to be raised, with about 2,000 people attending the event.
Jeremiah Papineau, the VTC’s foundation director, said the cook-off gets some tough competition. Teams also come up with some unusual recipes. One group served chili with pineapple and chocolate last year.
The cook-off will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults, $2 for children under 12 and $15 for families.
