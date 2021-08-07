FORT DRUM — Country music artist Randy Houser will perform at this year’s Mountainfest concert on Fort Drum.
The national recording artist will perform on Sept. 1 at the ninth annual AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert.
The concert honors the 10th Mountain Division and its soldiers and their families. Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation presents Mountainfest.
The announcement was made Friday by Tina Lanier, AmeriCU Financial Center manager, and Alissa Sykes Tulloch, AmeriCU chief experience officer.
“Randy is a big supporter of our military and when he learned he was playing at Mountainfest he was thrilled,” Lanier said. “We’re thrilled to have him headlining our concert this year.”
Blanco Brown, a national rap, hip-hop and country artist known for the genre-fusing hit “The Git Up,” will be the opening act.
On the day of the concert, Fort Drum will open at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Mountainfest features fun, family activities beginning at 1 p.m., followed by the Salute to the Nation at 4 p.m.
The AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert begins at 6 p.m., followed by a fireworks display. All events are free and open to the public.
The country music star has had three consecutive No. 1 hits with his album, “How Country Feels.” He also earned critical acclaim for his Top 5 hit and CMA Song of the Year-nominated “Like A Cowboy.”
His fourth studio album, “Magnolia” features another hit song, “What Whiskey Does,” debuting as Country radio’s No. 1 Most Added Song.
Past Mountainfest concerts featured national country recording artists Jake Owen, Craig Morgan, Chris Cagle, Gloriana, Kip Moore, Lee Brice, Trace Adkins, Chris Janson and LOCASH.
Attendees should be aware of the following items prohibited from bringing to Mountainfest:
— Marijuana is not legal on federal property
— No alcohol
— No coolers (exceptions will be made for maternity or medical needs)
— No boxes or packages
— No backpacks or bags
— No weapons of any type
— No glass bottles
— No pets (service animals will be allowed)
Off-post public access to Mountainfest and the concert will only be via Lewis Avenue Gate, from Route 26. The gate will open at noon. Vehicles will be randomly selected from inbound traffic for additional screening. All other gates will be operating as normal for DoD ID cardholders.
