FULTON — The arts are alive once more in Central New York as the CNY Community Arts Center (CNYCAC) is just weeks away from debuting their latest instant classic to add to an already diverse library of high-quality performances.
Opening virtually Friday, April 30, the CNYCAC will present their Country Cabaret featuring musical performances from some of the top names, and voices, throughout the area.
Heading these electric performances is a co-directorial team of stage veterans in Gina Wentworth and Jessie Dobrzynski. The inspiration for the Country Cabaret was brought to life through the vision of the directors own “roots” in order to integrate and evoke memories of their childhood, family, love, and loss while also paying tribute to the artists that made these songs famous.
While helping keep her community and cast safe as a local nurse, Wentworthhas a bachelor of fine arts from SUNY Oswego majoring in vocal performance and theatre in addition to formerly being a private vocal coach and music director from the First United Church. Most notably, she is known for her performances at the Sterling Renaissance Festival and Dickens’s Christmas Festival.
Providing the other half of this team is well known choreographer and dancer, and a cornerstone of the CNYCAC family, Dobrzynski. Dobrzynski herself has performed, directed, and had a hand in helping with shows at the CNYCAC for many wonderful years. Regulars of the Arts Center will recognize Dobrzynski from her choreography work with CNYCAC’s Jr. Productions in addition to directing the SALT nominated, and award winning, “12 Angry Men.”
The cast and crew that make up the Country Cabaret are led by music director Dan Williams. In addition to serenading patrons virtually with country classics like “Daddy Sang Bass”, “Thunder Rolls”,” Seven Bridges Road”, and “Islands in the Stream”, many of the Country Cabaret performers will be playing and singing throughout the performance.
Performances will be streaming 8 p.m. on Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1 as well as at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 2. Tickets are available through CNYCAC.BOOKTIX.COM. For more information on the show visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
